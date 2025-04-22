Who will be the Next Pope: Process, Timeline, and Key Contenders

The passing of Pope Francis on April 21, 2025, has left a significant void in the Catholic Church. The beloved pontiff, who became a symbol of humility and compassion, died at age 88 following a stroke. His final public appearance, just a day before his passing, was on Easter Sunday at St. Peter's Square where he addressed thousands with a message of hope.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Pope Francis was elected in 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, the first pope in nearly six centuries to step down. Throughout his papacy, Francis was widely recognized for his progressive stances, support for marginalized communities, and efforts to modernize the Church's image.

As the world mourns his passing, the Vatican now enters a crucial phase known as the "interregnum"—a period marked by the absence of a pope and the preparations to elect a new one. Here's a breakdown of how the process unfolds and who might emerge as the next leader of the Catholic Church.

What Happens After a Pope Dies?

Following the death of a pope, the Vatican observes nine days of official mourning, known as the novendiales. During this period, various liturgical rites are held in honor of the deceased pope.

The process of selecting the next pope begins 15 to 20 days after the death. It is overseen by the camerlengo—currently a senior cardinal—who handles all administrative duties in the interim. This process culminates in the conclave, the secretive and sacred election conducted by the College of Cardinals.

The Conclave: How Is a New Pope Chosen?

Before the conclave officially begins, cardinals meet in general congregations to discuss the current challenges facing the Church. These meetings are attended by all eligible cardinals who are physically able.

Out of the over 250 cardinals worldwide, only 120 who are under the age of 80 are permitted to vote in the conclave. These electors are sequestered in the Domus Sanctae Marthae and are strictly prohibited from contacting the outside world during the voting process.

The conclave takes place in the Sistine Chapel. After taking an oath of secrecy, cardinals begin voting. Each vote is submitted anonymously and counted by randomly selected scrutineers. A two-thirds majority is required to elect the new pope. If the conclave reaches a stalemate, a runoff between the top two candidates may take place, though both are excluded from voting.

The public is informed of the results through smoke signals. Black smoke indicates no decision; white smoke signals the successful election of a new pope.

Once elected, the chosen cardinal is asked if he accepts the role. Upon acceptance, he selects a papal name and is introduced to the world with the announcement, "Habemus Papam" ("We have a Pope") from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Who Can Be Elected Pope?

Although technically any baptized male Catholic is eligible, the elected pope has historically always been a cardinal. While there is increasing pressure for greater inclusion within the Church, women remain ineligible for the papacy as they cannot be ordained as priests.

Pope Francis appointed 21 new cardinals in December, many reflecting his progressive vision. It’s estimated that nearly 80% of the voting cardinals were appointed by him, indicating that his legacy may influence the election’s outcome.

Leading Contenders to Watch

Here are some of the most prominent names being discussed as likely successors:

Jean-Marc Aveline (France, 66)

A strong advocate for migrants and interfaith dialogue. Known for a cautious stance on blessings for same-sex couples.

Joseph Tobin (USA, 72)

A progressive figure known for advocating LGBTQ+ rights and supporting migrants. Previously clashed with political leaders over refugee policies.

Juan Jose Omella (Spain, 79)

Advisor to Pope Francis with strong anti-abortion views. His controversial remarks on Church sexual abuse scandals may impact his candidacy.

Pietro Parolin (Italy, 70)

Vatican Secretary of State and seasoned diplomat. Seen as a geopolitical expert and the most senior cardinal in the conclave.

Péter Erdő (Hungary, 72)

Conservative candidate with firm views on marriage and immigration. Noted shift in tone on refugee issues following dialogue with Francis.

Peter Turkson (Ghana, 76)

Strong contender from Africa, deeply involved in social justice and environmental issues. Widely respected across diverse regions.

Luis Antonio Tagle (Philippines, 67)

Charismatic and progressive, Tagle supports more compassionate language towards LGBTQ+ individuals and the divorced.

Mario Grech (Malta, 68)

Secretary General of the Synod, vocal about Church reform. Advocates for inclusivity and humane immigration policies.

Matteo Maria Zuppi (Italy, 69)

Influential in fostering peace and inclusivity. Played a diplomatic role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and supports LGBTQ+ rights.

As the Church navigates the complexities of a post-Francis era, the upcoming conclave holds historic weight. The choice of the next pope will not only reflect the direction the Church hopes to take in terms of doctrine and diplomacy, but also shape its response to modern social challenges.

The world waits, once again, for white smoke to rise from the Sistine Chapel and for a new voice to emerge from the balcony—one that will carry the legacy of 2,000 years of tradition into a new chapter of faith and leadership.