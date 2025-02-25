Yevade Subramanyam OTT Release: Where to Watch Nani & Vijay Deverakonda’s Telugu Drama Online

Yevade Subramanyam, the 2015 Telugu coming-of-age drama, is all set to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a grand re-release in theaters on March 21, 2025. Starring Nani and Vijay Deverakonda, the film remains a favorite among fans for its emotional depth and inspiring storyline.

Where to Watch Yevade Subramanyam Online?

Fans can watch Yevade Subramanyam on multiple OTT platforms, including Sun NXT, JioHotstar, and SonyLIV. The film is available for streaming on these platforms, allowing audiences to relive its heartwarming journey ahead of its re-release.

Yevade Subramanyam: Official Trailer & Plot

Yevade Subramanyam follows the story of Subramanyam (Nani), an ambitious IIM graduate obsessed with corporate success. Working under the ruthless businessman Pasupathi, he helps take over their rival Ramayya’s company and gets engaged to Pasupathi’s daughter, Rhea. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when his carefree childhood friend, Rishi (Vijay Deverakonda), returns and rekindles their old bond.

Unlike Subramanyam, Rishi believes in living life to the fullest and dreams of visiting Doodh Kasi, a mystical and spiritual destination. Meanwhile, Subbu meets Anandi (Malvika Nair), whose father holds crucial company shares. He initially befriends her for business gains but slowly starts questioning his own values.

A tragic accident leads to Rishi’s sudden demise, shaking Subbu’s world. To honor his friend’s last wish, he embarks on a transformative journey to Doodh Kasi with Anandi. The experience changes him, making him realize the emptiness of material pursuits. Upon returning, he cancels his engagement, returns the company to Ramayya, and starts a new life driven by purpose and love.

Yevade Subramanyam: Cast & Crew

Director & Writer : Nag Ashwin

: Nag Ashwin Producers : Priyanka Dutt, Swapna Dutt

: Priyanka Dutt, Swapna Dutt Lead Cast : Nani as Subramanyam Vijay Deverakonda as Rishi Malvika Nair as Anandi Ritu Varma in a supporting role

: Cinematography : Rakesh Erukulla, Naveen Yadav

: Rakesh Erukulla, Naveen Yadav Editing : Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao

: Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao Music: Radhan, with one song composed by Ilaiyaraaja

Why You Should Watch Yevade Subramanyam?

A Journey of Self-Discovery : The film beautifully portrays Subramanyam’s transition from a materialistic businessman to a man who values relationships and experiences.

: The film beautifully portrays Subramanyam’s transition from a materialistic businessman to a man who values relationships and experiences. Stunning Cinematography : The breathtaking visuals of Doodh Kasi and the Himalayas add to the film’s charm.

: The breathtaking visuals of Doodh Kasi and the Himalayas add to the film’s charm. Memorable Performances: Nani and Vijay Deverakonda deliver heartfelt performances that resonate with the audience.

As Yevade Subramanyam returns to theaters on March 21, 2025, fans have the perfect opportunity to relive this cinematic masterpiece on the big screen or stream it on Sun NXT, JioHotstar, and SonyLIV.

