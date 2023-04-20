9 YT Channels Restrained from Sharing Content on Aaradhya Bachchan's Health

At least nine YouTube channels on Thursday have been restrained from sharing any content related to the health or physical condition of Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on platforms across the internet.

The Delhi High Court while hearing an application moved by Aaradhya and her father Abhishek to seek interim reliefs against nine entities who had uploaded the alleged videos ordered, “Defendants 1-9 are restrained forthwith from disseminating or further transmitting the videos relating to URLs enlisted in para 25-26 of the application.”

The defendants were further restrained from “creating, publishing, uploading, sharing or disseminating any videos which are identical or similar in content to the videos forming the subject matter.” To this the court clarified that this would “encompass all videos which deal with the physical condition of Aaradhya.

While taking a strong view, a single-judge bench of Justice C Hari Shankar, after perusing through the images and clips provided in the plea said, “Though it’s not the first time that such misleading information is being circulating in respect of celebrities where the information allged to a child of tender years, it reflects a morbid perversity on the part of the persons circulation such information, with complete apathy to the interests of the child in question.”

He remarked, “Every child is to be treated with honour and respect be it a child of a celebrity or a commoner.”

Representing Aaradhya’s appeal, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan argued that despite being healthy school going child, a few miscreants merely for the sake of publicity had been circulating videos on YouTube stating she is critically ill. One of the those videos even claimed that she was no more.