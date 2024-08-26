Yudhra Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot, and All You Need to Know

Yudhra is an upcoming Hindi action thriller directed by Ravi Udyawar, known for his film Mom. The movie is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani from Excel Entertainment. It promises exciting action and gripping drama, with scenes shot in beautiful locations like Portugal and Gujarat. Yudhra is expected to be a major highlight of the year, offering both thrilling action and stunning visuals.

All You Need to Know:

Here are some additional details about the Yudhra Movie:

Format: Hindi Movie

Genre: Action

Production: The movie is produced by Excel Entertainment, a production house led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Streaming Platform: After its theatrical release on September 20, 2024, the film will be available for streaming on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, or Disney+ Hotstar, but it has not been confirmed for Yudhra yet.

Yudhra Movie Release Date and Time

Yudhra will be released in theaters on September 20, 2024. The film, directed by Ravi Udyawar, promises an intense action experience and features Siddhant Chaturvedi in a new role as an "Angry Young Man." Showtimes will vary by location, with multiple screenings available throughout the day. Be sure to check local theater listings or online ticketing platforms for specific showtimes as the release date approaches.

The Cast of Yudhra

The cast of Yudhra includes:

Siddhant Chaturvedi as the lead character, making his debut in the action genre.

Malavika Mohanan as the female lead, bringing depth and intensity to the film.

Raghav Juyal as the antagonist, set for a gripping showdown with Siddhant’s character.

Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Shilpa Shukla in supporting roles.

Where to Watch Yudhra?

As of now, Yudhra is set to be released in theaters on September 20, 2024, and is not available for streaming, renting, or purchasing online. After its theatrical run, the film might become available on popular streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, or Disney+ Hotstar. However, specific details about where to stream Yudhra have not yet been announced, so fans should keep an eye on these platforms for updates.

Yudhra: What to Expect?

Yudhra is shaping up to be an intense, action-packed thriller that promises an exciting movie experience. Here's what you can expect:

Siddhant Chaturvedi trained in martial arts, promising high-octane action sequences.

The film explores themes of war and personal conflict, directed by Ravi Udyawar.

Stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, and supporting actors like Gajraj Rao.

The film features a striking visual aesthetic with high production values.

Expect a standout soundtrack with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Yudhra blends action, drama, and suspense for an engaging cinematic ride.

Overall, Yudhra aims to deliver a visually stunning experience with lots of action, gripping drama, and strong performances. Fans of action films can expect an exciting and thrilling ride when the movie releases.

Final Verdict

Yudhra is shaping up to be an exciting and visually impressive film, especially for fans of action-packed thrillers. With a talented cast, experienced crew, and a strong story, this movie promises to be a great mix of drama, suspense, and high-energy action. Set to release on September 20, 2024, it’s something fans can look forward to for a thrilling movie experience.

FAQs