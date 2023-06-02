Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie Review: Latest Movie Analysis

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie Review: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the latest offering from filmmaker Laxman Utekar, who seems to have found his niche in creating movies centered around people hiding secrets and constructing a web of lies. This time, the film revolves around a couple living with their joint family in Indore, who aspire to buy their own house and live separately. However, their economic limitations prevent them from achieving their dream. The movie takes an interesting turn when a peculiar trick helps them find a house, but it also brings unforeseen consequences into their lives.

The script of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a funny satire that explores the aspirations of individuals to climb the social ladder and move to the big city, despite their financial constraints. The opening scene itself, with the couple romanticizing about their dream house while a romantic track plays in the background, effectively sets the tone for the story. In the first half, Utekar and his team successfully create an engaging narrative that delves into the struggles faced by the less privileged during times of recession. The humor in the film is clever and situational, rather than relying on slapstick comedy. It is evident that Utekar understands the nuances of small-town Indian households and portrays them realistically, making the story enjoyable and relatable.

However, the film falters in the second half when the game of hide and seek begins. With the third film in a similar vein, there is a sense of predictability that diminishes the impact of the plot. The movie becomes stagnant, and certain portions could be skipped without feeling like something important was missed. The narrative regains momentum when it delves into the complexities faced by the couple due to their drastic actions, but an overstretched hospital sequence undermines the storytelling by forcefully conveying the message rather than integrating it organically.

The performances in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a mixed bag. Vicky Kaushal, who has become a relatable face in the A-list league, delivers a commendable performance. His portrayal of an everyday man struggling to fulfill his dreams is genuine and captivating, although his Indore accent wavers at times. Sara Ali Khan fits the role visually, and her chemistry with Vicky Kaushal is likable. However, her dramatic expressions and exaggerated gestures in confrontational scenes come across as excessive. The supporting cast performs their roles with honesty, with Kanupriya Pandit standing out in particular, bringing life and fun to her character.

As a director, Laxman Utekar showcases his skills in visual storytelling, thanks to his background as a cinematographer. The film features beautiful frames and vibrant tones that enhance the storytelling. However, the predictability of the narrative suggests that Utekar may need to explore new avenues to avoid stagnation. The music by Sachin-Jigar is peppy, fun, and catchy, with songs that have the potential to become popular hits. The album, especially the track "Phir Aur Kya Chahiye," has a lasting appeal.