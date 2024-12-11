Zero Se Restart OTT Release Date, Streaming Platform, and Everything

Zero Se Restart is an upcoming documentary that delves deep into the journey of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's previous hit 12th Fail. Directed by Chopra himself alongside Jaskunwar Kohli, the film offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creative struggles and triumphs that shaped the making of this impactful movie. The documentary also explores themes of self-discovery, perseverance, and reconnecting with childhood dreams and aspirations. With a star-studded cast led by Vikrant Massey, Zero Se Restart is set to inspire viewers with its thought-provoking narrative and soulful music. As its release date approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting the details about its OTT debut. Here’s everything you need to know about Zero Se Restart’s OTT release.
All You Need to Know
Format: Movie (Documentary)
Genre: Drama, Biographical
Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Jaskunwar Kohli
Production House: Vinod Chopra Films
OTT Platform: Likely Disney+ Hotstar (Expected)
Theatrical Release Date: December 13, 2024
OTT Release Window: January 2025 (Expected)
Zero Se Restart Cast
The documentary features an impressive cast, with:
Vikrant Massey
Anant Joshi
Medha Shankar
Anshumaan Pushkar
The dynamic chemistry between the cast members is expected to elevate the emotional depth of the narrative, offering a compelling viewing experience for audiences.
Zero Se Restart OTT Release Date and Platform
While the official date for the OTT release has not been confirmed, Zero Se Restart is expected to stream on Disney+ Hotstar after its theatrical release. Fans can expect the documentary to be available on the platform around January 2025, about a month after its cinema debut on December 13, 2024.
Plot Overview
Zero Se Restart offers a rare and intimate look at the making of 12th Fail, providing insights into the challenges faced during the creative process. The film explores the emotional journey of reconnecting with one's childhood dreams, highlighting the significance of failure as a step towards success. Viewers are encouraged to reflect on their own life choices and consider the importance of following their true calling. With its inspirational storytelling and profound themes, Zero Se Restart promises to be an engaging documentary that resonates deeply with audiences.
Where to Watch Zero Se Restart
After its theatrical release on December 13, 2024, Zero Se Restart is expected to be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Stay tuned for updates as the official OTT release date nears.
Production Team
Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Jaskunwar Kohli
Producer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Music: Shantanu Moitra
Lyrics: Swanand Kirkire
Sound Design: Manav Shrotriya
Re-Recording Mixers: Boloy Kumar Doloi, Rahul Karpe
The production team has worked meticulously to create a documentary that blends elements of biography, drama, and inspiration, ensuring a high-quality cinematic experience.
Zero Se Restart Trailer
The official trailer for Zero Se Restart has already been released, offering viewers a glimpse into the journey of filmmaking and the personal growth that comes from facing challenges. The trailer has been met with positive feedback, sparking excitement for the full release. Additionally, the trailer features the song Saanp Seedhi, performed by Venoz and Kay-Trak, which adds a soulful touch to the narrative. The music and lyrics, composed by Shantanu Moitra and Swanand Kirkire, will be integral to the film’s emotional depth.
Conclusion
Zero Se Restart is not just a documentary; it’s a journey of self-reflection and growth. It offers an inspiring look at the making of 12th Fail, while also encouraging viewers to reconnect with their own childhood dreams and ambitions. With its talented cast, strong direction by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and powerful music, the documentary is set to be a standout film of 2024. Whether you watch it in theaters on December 13, 2024, or stream it later on Disney+ Hotstar, Zero Se Restart will inspire you to pursue your true calling and embrace the journey of self-discovery.