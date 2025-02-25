Ziddi Girls OTT Release: Where to Watch Shonali Bose’s College Drama Online

Ziddi Girls is a college drama directed by Shonali Bose, Vasant Nath, and Neha Veena Sharma. Featuring a fresh cast alongside renowned actors, the series explores youth, rebellion, and friendship as five young women navigate life at an elite Delhi institution.

Advertisment

Where to Watch Ziddi Girls Online?

Ziddi Girls is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 27, 2025. With its gripping storyline and compelling characters, the series promises an engaging portrayal of modern college life.

Ziddi Girls: Official Trailer & Plot

Ziddi Girls follows five friends as they enter Matilda House College (MH), a prestigious institution in Delhi where tradition holds power, but change is inevitable. The series delves into themes of self-discovery, empowerment, and defiance, as these young women challenge societal norms and carve their own paths.

The trailer showcases an intense debate on the future of education, with institutional mentors guiding students to find their voices and fight for their beliefs. The title, ‘Ziddi’ (which means ‘bold’ or ‘stubborn’), aptly reflects the fearless spirit of these protagonists as they navigate the challenges of college life.

Ziddi Girls: Cast & Crew

Directors & Writers: Shonali Bose, Vasant Nath, Neha Veena Sharma

Producers: Pritish Nandy (Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.)

Lead Cast:

Atiya Tara Nayak

Umang Bhadana

Zaina Ali

Deeya Damini

Anupriya Caroli

Supporting Cast:

Simran

Nandita Das

Nandish Singh Sandhu

Lillete Dubey

Revathy

Why You Should Watch Ziddi Girls?

A Powerful Narrative: The series brings a fresh perspective on college life, gender dynamics, and social change.

The series brings a fresh perspective on college life, gender dynamics, and social change. Strong Female Leads: The protagonists embody strength, ambition, and resilience, making their journey inspiring and relatable.

The protagonists embody strength, ambition, and resilience, making their journey inspiring and relatable. Acclaimed Filmmakers: Shonali Bose, known for her thought-provoking storytelling, adds depth and realism to the series.

Shonali Bose, known for her thought-provoking storytelling, adds depth and realism to the series. A Mix of Newcomers & Veterans: The combination of fresh talent and established actors enhances the show’s appeal.

With Ziddi Girls premiering on February 27, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video, get ready for a bold and thought-provoking college drama that challenges traditions and inspires change.

FAQ

1. Where can I watch Ziddi Girls online?

- Ziddi Girls will be available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting February 27, 2025.

2. Who are the main cast members of Ziddi Girls?

- The series features a mix of newcomers and seasoned actors, including Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana, Zaina Ali, Deeya Damini, Anupriya Caroli, Simran, Nandita Das, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Lillete Dubey, and Revathy.

3. What is the storyline of Ziddi Girls?

- Ziddi Girls follows five young women navigating college life at Matilda House College (MH), an elite institution in Delhi. The series explores themes of friendship, rebellion, and self-discovery, as the protagonists challenge traditional norms and fight for their beliefs.