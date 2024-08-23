Zubeen Garg: Net Worth, Biography, Age, Family & Income

Carrer Highlights

Zubeen Garg has had a successful career in both music and film:

Music Career:

Debut Album: His first album, Anamika, came out in 1992 and was very popular in the Northeast.

Bollywood Success: He became widely known with the hit song “Ya Ali” from the film Gangster (2006).

Multilingual Talent: Zubeen has sung in over 40 languages, including Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi.

Prolific Output: He has recorded more than 32,000 songs, making him one of the most active singers in India.

Acting Career:

Debut Film: He began acting with the Assamese film Tumi Mur Mathu Mur.

Notable Performances: He has acted in several Assamese films like Mon Jai, Mission China, and Kanchanjangha.

Other Contributions:

Music Direction:

Zubeen has composed music for many films such as Mon Jai (2008), Mission China (2017), etc. and albums such as Anamika (1992), Suman (2010), etc. showing his versatility.

Philanthropy:

He is involved in charity work and supports various social causes.

Zubeen Garg’s career showcases his talent and commitment to the arts. His work as a singer, composer, actor, and his charitable efforts have made him a well-respected figure, especially in Assam and the Northeast.

Zubeen Garg’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Zubeen Garg’s net worth is estimated at about $8 million. He makes most of his money from singing, songwriting, composing, and acting in films from Assam, Bengal, and Bollywood. His income includes earnings from music sales, concerts, film work, and endorsements.

Zubeen Garg’s Monthly Income

Zubeen Garg’s exact monthly and yearly earnings aren’t publicly known, but he is one of the top-paid singers in Assam. He earns a lot from music sales, concerts, film projects, and endorsements. His successful career in music and film helps him maintain a steady and high income.

Zubeen Garg’s Cars and Bikes

Zubeen Garg loves cars and bikes. He owns a few luxury cars like a BMW X5, a Mercedes-Benz, and a Range Rover Velar. He also has an Isuzu SUV with a special coating. Zubeen is also a big fan of motorcycles and has been spotted riding different high-end bikes.

Zubeen Garg’s Controversies

Zubeen Garg has been involved in several controversies. In 2019, he angered people with his comment, “Brahmins should be killed,” which resulted in police cases against him. In April 2024, he made a controversial statement at a Bihu concert, saying Krishna, a Hindu god, was just a man. This led to his ban from the Majuli District Satra Mahasabha and caused a lot of public criticism and debate.

Interesting Facts about Zubeen Garg’s

Here are some interesting facts about Zubeen Garg: