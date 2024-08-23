Zubeen Garg: Net Worth, Biography, Age, Family & Income

Zubeen Garg is a well-known Indian singer, songwriter, composer, and philanthropist. He has made significant contributions to Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi music. Besides being a singer, he is also a lyricist, music director, producer, actor, film director, producer, screenwriter, and poet. He works mainly in Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi films and music but has also sung in 40 other languages and dialects. Zubeen Garg is the highest-paid singer in Assam.
Zubeen Garg was born Zubeen Borthakur on November 18, 1972, in Tura, Meghalaya. His father, Mohini Borthakur, was a lyricist and poet using the name Kapil Thakur, and his mother, Ily Borthakur, was a dancer, actress, and singer. He was named after the famous music conductor Zubin Mehta.
Zubeen grew up in different places in Assam, like Jorhat, Karimganj, Bijni, and Tamulpur, because of his father’s job. He attended Tamulpur Higher Secondary School and later studied at B. Borooah College in Guwahati. Although he started a Bachelor of Science degree, he dropped out to focus on his music career.
His passion for music showed early on, and he started composing songs during school. In 1992, he won a gold medal for his western solo performance at a Youth Festival, which gave him the confidence to pursue music professionally. That same year, he released his first album, Anamika, at the age of 19. Zubeen also learned to play the tabla from Guru Robin Banerjee and studied Assamese folk music with Guru Romoni Rai.
Zubeen Garg has had a successful career in both music and film:
Debut Album: His first album, Anamika, came out in 1992 and was very popular in the Northeast.
Bollywood Success: He became widely known with the hit song “Ya Ali” from the film Gangster (2006).
Multilingual Talent: Zubeen has sung in over 40 languages, including Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi.
Prolific Output: He has recorded more than 32,000 songs, making him one of the most active singers in India.
Debut Film: He began acting with the Assamese film Tumi Mur Mathu Mur.
Notable Performances: He has acted in several Assamese films like Mon Jai, Mission China, and Kanchanjangha.
Other Contributions:
Zubeen has composed music for many films such as Mon Jai (2008), Mission China (2017), etc. and albums such as Anamika (1992), Suman (2010), etc. showing his versatility.
He is involved in charity work and supports various social causes.
Zubeen Garg’s career showcases his talent and commitment to the arts. His work as a singer, composer, actor, and his charitable efforts have made him a well-respected figure, especially in Assam and the Northeast.
As of 2024, Zubeen Garg’s net worth is estimated at about $8 million. He makes most of his money from singing, songwriting, composing, and acting in films from Assam, Bengal, and Bollywood. His income includes earnings from music sales, concerts, film work, and endorsements.
Zubeen Garg’s exact monthly and yearly earnings aren’t publicly known, but he is one of the top-paid singers in Assam. He earns a lot from music sales, concerts, film projects, and endorsements. His successful career in music and film helps him maintain a steady and high income.
Zubeen Garg loves cars and bikes. He owns a few luxury cars like a BMW X5, a Mercedes-Benz, and a Range Rover Velar. He also has an Isuzu SUV with a special coating. Zubeen is also a big fan of motorcycles and has been spotted riding different high-end bikes.
Zubeen Garg has been involved in several controversies. In 2019, he angered people with his comment, “Brahmins should be killed,” which resulted in police cases against him. In April 2024, he made a controversial statement at a Bihu concert, saying Krishna, a Hindu god, was just a man. This led to his ban from the Majuli District Satra Mahasabha and caused a lot of public criticism and debate.
Here are some interesting facts about Zubeen Garg:
Zubeen started singing at the age of three and composed his first song at 13. He gained confidence as a performer after winning a gold medal for his western solo performance at a youth festival in 1992.
He has sung in over 40 languages and dialects, including Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi, showing his wide appeal across different cultures.
Zubeen plays 12 different instruments, such as the guitar, tabla, harmonium, and drums, which helps him in composing and performing music.
Known as the "heartthrob" of Assam, he is not only a celebrated singer but also a philanthropist. He runs the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, supporting various charitable causes like education and healthcare for underprivileged children.
What are some of Zubeen Garg’s notable achievements?
Zubeen Garg has sung in over 40 languages and dialects, making him one of the most versatile singers in India. He has also received numerous awards for his contributions to music and cinema.
What instruments does Zubeen Garg play?
Zubeen Garg is a multi-instrumentalist. He plays various instruments, including the tabla, keyboard, harmonium, drums, dhol, guitar, mandolin, dotara, and harmonica.
What are some of Zubeen Garg’s popular songs?
Some of his popular songs include “Ya Ali” from the movie Gangster, “Maya” from Mission China, and “Mon Jai” from the Assamese film Mon Jai.