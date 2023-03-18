Zwigato Movie Review: Analysis of the script and performance

Nandita Das and Samir Patil have crafted a poignant tale of a destitute man navigating life's struggles, that exhibits moments of exquisite beauty. However, certain scenes, such as the portrayal of a timid Muslim delivery person who hesitates to enter a temple to deliver food and a job applicant who faces rejection due to their social class, detract from the film's strengths. Although the director’s decision to include such scenes was commendable, they do impede the story's already sluggish pacing.

In the trailer, it seems as if Kapil would stand in for the entire working class. Sadly though, the story tries to address too many societal issues, which causes it to spread itself too thin and ultimately fail to achieve a unified focus. Fortunately, the cinematographer, Ranjan Palit, skillfully captures the dim and narrow alleys that mirror the character's despondent mindset in the city of Bombay.