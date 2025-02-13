3 Characters from The Witcher in Netflix’s New Movie (& Whether the Same Actors Play Them)

Netflix’s The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is the latest animated film in The Witcher universe, bridging the gap between episodes 5 and 6 of the live-action show’s first season. The film brings back some familiar faces, ensuring continuity within the franchise while introducing a fresh perspective on Geralt’s adventures.

Although the story takes a detour from the main plot, it expands on Geralt’s monster-hunting escapades, placing him in a complex conflict between humans and merpeople. While Ciri is notably absent, three key characters return in Sirens of the Deep—but not all of them are played by the same actors.

1. Geralt of Rivia – Voiced by Doug Cockle

As expected, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep places Geralt of Rivia at the center of its narrative. This time, the White Wolf is drawn into a centuries-old feud between the human inhabitants of Bremervoord and the merpeople of Ys.

However, Henry Cavill, who played Geralt in the live-action series until Season 3, does not reprise his role in this animated adaptation. Instead, the legendary Doug Cockle—best known for voicing Geralt in The Witcher video games—steps in to bring the monster hunter to life.

Cockle’s portrayal brings a nostalgic feel to long-time fans of the games, maintaining Geralt’s signature gruff voice and stoic personality. While Liam Hemsworth is set to take over the role in the upcoming The Witcher Season 4, Cockle’s involvement in Sirens of the Deep helps ease the transition for audiences still adjusting to the shift in actors.

2. Jaskier – Voiced by Joey Batey

Unlike Geralt, Jaskier retains his original actor, with Joey Batey reprising the role in Sirens of the Deep. This ensures consistency within the franchise, as Jaskier’s charismatic and witty presence remains a key component of the film’s charm.

The animated movie delves deeper into Jaskier’s past, offering insights into his early life and motivations—something that wasn’t extensively covered in the main series. His dynamic with Geralt remains a highlight, with the two sharing their usual banter and camaraderie despite the shift in Geralt’s voice actor.

Batey’s performance once again cements Jaskier as one of the most beloved characters in The Witcher universe, maintaining the humor and heart that fans have come to adore.

3. Essi Daven – Voiced by Christina Wren

A lesser-known yet significant character appearing in Sirens of the Deep is Essi Daven, a gifted poet and musician. Played by Christina Wren, Essi’s inclusion adds emotional depth to the film, as she plays a crucial role in Geralt’s journey throughout this chapter.

Unlike Jaskier and Geralt, Essi did not appear in the live-action series, making her debut in Sirens of the Deep. Her character is well-known in The Witcher lore, particularly in the short story A Little Sacrifice, which serves as the foundation for this film’s narrative.

A Bridge Between The Witcher’s Past and Future

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep not only expands on the adventures of Geralt and Jaskier but also serves as a nostalgic callback for fans of The Witcher games. With Doug Cockle’s return, the film provides a satisfying blend of old and new, creating a seamless connection between different versions of The Witcher.

For longtime fans and newcomers alike, Sirens of the Deep is a must-watch, offering both familiarity and fresh storytelling in one of fantasy’s most beloved franchises.





