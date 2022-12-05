Amit Trivedi: Top 10 Amit Trivedi Songs That Deserve To Be On Your Playlist

Amit Trivedi is among Bollywood's most accomplished playback singers. Fans of Amit Trivedi's music, especially the younger generation, can't get enough of his tunes. Films like "Dear Zindagi," "Shaandar," "Udta Punjab," and many more all feature him singing the film's theme song. The movie “Dear Zindagi" had a song called "Love You Zindagi," which became a viral sensation.
Amit Trivedi is more than just a singer. He has been passionate about music from a very young age, and his journey of composing and releasing his own music began when he was just 20 years old. His most well-known works include the films Aamir and Dev D. Aside from that, he has also made jingles for McDonald's and Airtel, both of which are big brands.
1. Dear Zindagi
Dear Zindagi was a very memorable movie. And the music provided by Amit Trivedi has added a lot to it. The main track, “Love you Zindagi,” has a very catchy tune, and nobody can deny singing along with the track. It is truly one of the best highlights of his career.
2. Kedarnath
Kedarnath had some amazing songs. Tracks like “Qaafirana”, and “Namo-Namo” are fan favourites, and you must definitely try and give them a listen.
3. Iktara
This song reminds us of the time when Ranbir Kapoor was still new to Bollywood. Whenever we think about this song, we can’t help but remember the chocolate-boy image of Ranbir Kapoor. The one thing that really complements the storyline of “Wake Up, Sid” is the beautiful music. Iktara is a gem.
4. Naina Da Kya Kasoor
Naina Da Kya Kasoor is from the Ayushmann Khurrana movie Andhadhun, where he plays a blind young man.
5. Suno Aisha
The 2010 Bollywood chick-flick, "Aisha,” had some great songs in it. They were contemporary, fresh, and much ahead of time.
6. Lootera
Lootera has several Amit Trivedi songs like "Manmarziyan," "Shikayatein," "Shikayatein," “Monta Re”, and “Ankahee”, which were truly monumental in his career.
7. Meethi Boliyaan
Meethi Boliyaan, from the movie Kai Po Che, is a great example of Amit Trivedi’s style of music. To this day, it is one of the composer's best-known songs.
8. Ud-Daa Punjab
The title song of Ud-Daa Punjab is an interesting blend of awesome and wacky. Nevertheless, Amit Trivedi did a great job with this song. Another song from the movie, “Vadiya” is a great song too.
9. London Thumakda
“Queen” movie is synonymous with this track called “London Thumakda”. Amit Trivedi's style of composing music is undoubtedly fresh and "out-of-the-box".
10. Jhallah Wallah
Last, but not the least, Jhallah Wallah is one of the most monumental songs of Amit Trivedi. Sung by the melodious Shreya Kapoor, this song reflects style, sassiness, and mischief. Truly, it is one of the best examples of his work which reflects his expertise in music composition.