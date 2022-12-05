Amit Trivedi: Top 10 Amit Trivedi Songs That Deserve To Be On Your Playlist

Amit Trivedi is among Bollywood's most accomplished playback singers. Fans of Amit Trivedi's music, especially the younger generation, can't get enough of his tunes. Films like "Dear Zindagi," "Shaandar," "Udta Punjab," and many more all feature him singing the film's theme song. The movie “Dear Zindagi" had a song called "Love You Zindagi," which became a viral sensation.

Amit Trivedi is more than just a singer. He has been passionate about music from a very young age, and his journey of composing and releasing his own music began when he was just 20 years old. His most well-known works include the films Aamir and Dev D. Aside from that, he has also made jingles for McDonald's and Airtel, both of which are big brands.