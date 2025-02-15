Chhaava OTT Release: Where & when to watch Vicky Kaushal’s Historical Drama

Chhaava, the much-awaited historical drama starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, made its grand theatrical release on February 14, 2025. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film narrates the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the legendary Shivaji Maharaj, showcasing his valor, leadership, and sacrifice.

The film has received critical acclaim and audience appreciation for its epic storytelling, powerful performances, and stunning visuals. As the movie continues to enjoy success in theaters, many fans are eagerly awaiting its OTT release to experience the historical spectacle from the comfort of their homes.

Chhaava OTT Rights and Streaming Details

According to industry reports, Chhaava is expected to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. While an official digital release date has not been confirmed, the film is likely to premiere on the platform 45 to 60 days after its theatrical release, placing its OTT debut in April 2025.

About the Movie

Chhaava is a grand historical epic that brings to life the courage and legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film delves into his military strategies, struggles against the Mughal Empire, and the sacrifices he made for his kingdom.

Vicky Kaushal’s Biggest Transformation for Chhaava

In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal revealed that Chhaava was the most physically demanding role of his career. He underwent intensive training for seven months, gaining 25 kg of muscle and mastering skills like horse riding, sword fighting, and combat techniques.

Director Laxman Utekar prioritized authenticity, opting for realistic battle sequences without relying heavily on VFX. The film features 2,000 junior artists and 500 stunt performers, making the large-scale war scenes truly immersive.

Cast and Crew

Director : Laxman Utekar

: Laxman Utekar Producers : Dinesh Vijan (Maddock Films)

: Dinesh Vijan (Maddock Films) Music : Amit Trivedi

: Amit Trivedi Cinematography: Ayananka Bose

Main Cast:

Vicky Kaushal – Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

– Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Rashmika Mandanna – Maharani Yesubai

– Maharani Yesubai Akshaye Khanna – Aurangzeb

– Aurangzeb Diana Penty – Key role

– Key role Ashutosh Rana – Key role

– Key role Divya Dutta – Key role

What can you to Expect from Chhaava

Historical Grandeur – The film offers a visually stunning depiction of Maratha history.

Intense Action – Realistic battle sequences featuring hand-to-hand combat and sword fights.

Powerful Performances – Vicky Kaushal’s transformation and Rashmika Mandanna’s strong portrayal of Yesubai.

Cinematic Excellence – Directed by Laxman Utekar, known for his attention to detail.

Box Office and audience reaction

Since its release, Chhaava has been receiving positive reviews from both critics and audiences. The film’s authentic storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and intense performances have been praised, making it one of Vicky Kaushal’s finest works.

Conclusion

With its grand storytelling and powerful execution, Chhaava is a must-watch for fans of historical dramas. While it continues to make an impact in theaters, its OTT release on Netflix will allow a wider audience to witness this epic tale. Stay tuned for an official streaming date announcement in the coming weeks!





FAQ

1. Is Chhaava available on Netflix?

- Following its theatrical showcase, Chhaava is slated for an OTT release on Netflix, as reported by OTTPlay. However, an official streaming date remains undisclosed. Generally, films transition to digital platforms within 45 to 60 days post their cinematic debut.

