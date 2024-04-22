Earth Day 2024: Join the Global Fight Against Plastic Pollution

If you would like to do your bit to nurture the planet's health, here are a few green suggestions:

Refuse single-use plastic: An average of 85% of people polled worldwide in a survey commissioned by WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) and the Plastic Free Foundation have advocated for a global ban on single-use plastics. This survey comes ahead of the Global Plastics Treaty negotiations that will unfold from April 23-29 in Ottawa, Canada. At the micro level, each one of us can refuse single-use plastics like disposable cutlery, cups, straws, plastic bags, over-packaged fruits and vegetables. Carrying our own cloth bags, water bottles, mugs, cutlery, steel straws when on the move and switching to wooden toothbrushes, neem combs and plastic-free products can prevent an enormous amount of plastic from reaching landfills and oceans.