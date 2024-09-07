Eco-Friendly Ganesh Chaturthi: A Tribute To Lord Ganesha And Nature

This year, in a bid to honor Lord Ganesha and support environmental conservation, many are encouraged to adopt eco-friendly practices. "Ganesh Chaturthi is an ideal time to reflect on how we can positively impact the environment," said Pradip Shah, co-founder of Grow-Trees.com. His organization, which supports afforestation in India through the Trees for Elephants® project, emphasizes that sustainable practices during the festival can also aid in conserving the majestic elephants that symbolize Ganesha's wisdom.