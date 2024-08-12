International Youth Day: Five Young Women Inspiring Next Generation Climate Leaders

Nivedita Bansal (24 years), Thane, Maharashtra

Thane, also known as the City of Lakes, played a significant role in shaping Nivedita’s early connection to nature, as she grew up near water bodies and amidst lush greenery. However, after witnessing the degradation of the environmental wealth of the city, she decided to pursue marine biology, which later evolved into a deeper commitment to climate action. Nivedita went on to co-found Talk Dharti to Me, a youth-run magazine focused on sustainability. In addition to being the executive editor of the magazine, she has also left her imprint on publishing, academia, and legal research and has been associated with various climate-friendly initiatives.