International Youth Day: Five Young Women Inspiring Next Generation Climate Leaders

A recent report from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication projects that climate change could lead to water shortages across Asia, potentially affecting over a billion people by the 2050s. Underserved women and girls are particularly vulnerable to climate change. Yet, they are often excluded from climate discourses, as emphasised in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s annual reports on 'gender composition' over the years. To address the climate crisis effectively, we must urgently implement an inclusive climate action strategy that empowers and platforms women and girls. Their active participation is fundamental to achieving sustainable and equitable climate outcomes.
The Women Climate Collective (WCC) is one such platform empowering the next generation of climate leaders who champion inclusive climate action. Here are five achievers, part of the WCC 2024 cohort, whose groundbreaking work is paving the way for a sustainable future.
A development professional in the social impact sector with a focus on livelihoods, policy and sustainability, Megha Raha is currently a communications specialist at a migration and financial services company. Her passion for waste management led her to launch the @handsonwaste initiative. By leveraging her storytelling and communication skills, she is amplifying voices in the waste sector and shifting societal perspectives on waste treatment. With extensive experience in public communication, she has also excelled in citizen engagement and organising events related to various waste management and upcycling projects. Her initiative promotes waste management practices and also passes the mike to waste collectors, ensuring their voices are heard.
Thane, also known as the City of Lakes, played a significant role in shaping Nivedita’s early connection to nature, as she grew up near water bodies and amidst lush greenery. However, after witnessing the degradation of the environmental wealth of the city, she decided to pursue marine biology, which later evolved into a deeper commitment to climate action. Nivedita went on to co-found Talk Dharti to Me, a youth-run magazine focused on sustainability. In addition to being the executive editor of the magazine, she has also left her imprint on publishing, academia, and legal research and has been associated with various climate-friendly initiatives.
The Climate Party is a platform that regularly brings together various stakeholders to generate ideas for climate solutions. From a 20-member meetup in February 2023, it has quickly emerged as a prominent network in climate action, with nearly 500 people participating in climate parties across four cities (Gurgaon, Delhi, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai). The founder of The Climate Party, Sayesha Dogra, an entrepreneur and writer, is on a mission to make climate action cool. Sayesha believes that the complexities of climate change demand holistic solutions, and the diverse perspectives of multiple stakeholders can make these solutions truly equitable.
Rishika Madan directs investments toward climate change innovations and holds a Master’s in Statistics from the National University of Singapore and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Mumbai. At present, she is an Investment Professional at VenturEast. Working at the intersection of investment and climate action, Rishika has sourced and evaluated over 200 new climate-tech startups across the energy, EV and carbon sectors. She has also authored the first-of-its-kind report on climate tech in Southeast Asia and India. Rishika believes capital, partnerships and mentorship from the venture capital community are crucial for driving large-scale innovation in the climate ecosystem.
Preeti Singh is the founder of Vasundhara Biofibers Private Limited, an organisation dedicated to achieving complete sustainability in the pulp and paper industry. She pioneers the development of eco-friendly packaging materials using agricultural biomass. By integrating biotechnology, nanotechnology and advanced mechanical and chemical processes in pulp and paper production, her team aims to significantly reduce chemical, water and energy consumption, as well as lower carbon emissions. As Vasundhara Biofibers expands its supply to international markets, Preeti is driven by a passion to create more sustainable solutions for current and future generations.
Youth play a pivotal role in driving climate action, bringing fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to an urgent global challenge. The continued support and recognition of platforms like the WCC are crucial in nurturing these young leaders and amplifying their impact on creating a sustainable future.