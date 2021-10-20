NationalTop Stories

Ex-Mizoram BJP Spokesperson Lalhriatrenga Chhangte Joins Congress

By Pratidin Bureau

Ahead of by-polls, Ex-Mizoram BJP spokesperson Lalhriatrenga Chhangte has formally joined the Congress party.

He had quit the saffron party back in May 2020.

The by-poll for Tuirial Assembly seat in Kolasib district will be held on October 30.

Chhangte, a retired Deputy Controller of Mines at Indian Bureau of Mines, was inducted into the party at a function held at Congress Bhawan in Aizwal on Tuesday.

Chhangte is well-known in Mizoram after he filed criminal cases against former chief minister Lal Thanhawla in January 2018. Political analysts see it as a good development for the party and the existence of a “no permanent enemy” culture, which is inherent in politics.

He had contested the Lok Sabha poll on an “independent” ticket in April 2019 and by-poll to Serchhip Assembly seat in April this year on BJP ticket but lost both.

