NationalTop StoriesWorld

Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp Services Temporarily Go Down

By Pratidin Bureau

Facebook, Instagram as well as Whatsapp services have gone down for majority of users across the world on Monday evening.

“Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can,” a message on the Facebook website said.

Several users have taken to Twitter to report the outage around 9 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Related News

Assam: 21 TET Teachers Arrested For Forging Academic…

Paper Mill Contractors Urge CM Sarma To Release Pending Dues

FIR Against Javed Akhtar Over “Derogatory”…

Assam: 36 Hrs Dimaland Bandh Called Off

The website downdetector.com, which tracks web services, shows a sharp spike in complaints by users.

All three Facebook-owned properties are market leaders in India in their categories of instant messaging, photo sharing and social networking.

You might also like
Assam

Assam to Implement 112 Service Soon

Assam

BJP’s Queen Oja Casts her vote

Top Stories

CM Sonowal Distributes Media Fellowship, Financial Grant To Scribes

Assam

Breaking: Assam Board Exams For Class 10 & 12 Stand Cancelled

National

68 More CRPF Jawans Test Positive for COVID-19

National

Amit Shah talks on containing COVID-19, lambastes Gandhi family