Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp Services Temporarily Go Down

Facebook, Instagram as well as Whatsapp services have gone down for majority of users across the world on Monday evening.

“Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can,” a message on the Facebook website said.

Several users have taken to Twitter to report the outage around 9 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The website downdetector.com, which tracks web services, shows a sharp spike in complaints by users.

All three Facebook-owned properties are market leaders in India in their categories of instant messaging, photo sharing and social networking.