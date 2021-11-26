Farmers Gather At Ghazipur To Mark 1 Year Of Protests

Notably, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has been leading the charge at the Ghazipur border since November last year when the controversial farm laws were first introduced.

To mark the completion of their year-long protests on Friday, hundreds of farmers in tractors started gathering at Ghazipur along the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.

Saying that they had come prepared for a long time, the famers brought along with them, vegetables, sacks of flour and lentils, spices, and cooking oil on their tractors.

BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait tweeted in Hindi, “It has been a year of unmatched struggle mixed with happiness and sadness. We are fighting and winning. We will fight and win. MSP law is farmers’ right”.

Saurabh Upadhyay, another BKU spokesperson said, “We have a meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Saturday and the future course of our action will be decided only after that. We have planned a march towards Delhi on November 29, but SKM will take a call about it on Saturday”.

He further added, “Supporters in large numbers started reaching the border early Friday morning and by evening we are expecting over 50,000 people at Ghazipur alone”.

A BKU supporter who reached Ghazipur from Muzaffarnagar in the morning on a tractor said that they had come to the protest with arrangements for food and accommodation. He said, “It has been a year, the farmers can continue the protest for their rights for several years”.

Hundreds of farmers have been encamped at Delhi’s Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders since November 26, 2020. Their demands were to take back the three farm laws and a new law to guarantee MSP to be introduced.

Notably, PM Modi had announced last week of his government’s decision to withdraw the contentious laws.

