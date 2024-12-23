Brahmaputra Carnival Start Date and Time, Location, Ticket Price and More

The Brahmaputra Carnival is a spectacular celebration that captures the vibrant spirit of Assam. Located on the picturesque banks of the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati, this event is a perfect blend of culture, adventure, and festivity. Running from December 15, 2024, to March 15, 2025, the carnival offers visitors an opportunity to immerse themselves in Assamese traditions, thrilling activities, and breathtaking landscapes. Whether you’re a cultural enthusiast, foodie, or adventure lover, this carnival promises an unforgettable experience for all.
Event Details
-
Start Date and Time: The carnival began on December 15, 2024, and will continue till March 15, 2025. It is open daily from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, giving visitors plenty of time to enjoy the festivities.
-
Location: The primary venues are Lachit Ghat and Sandbar Island along the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati. These locations offer stunning river views and ample space for various activities.
-
Ticket Price: Entry to the carnival is free, ensuring that everyone can participate in this grand event without any financial burden.
Major Attractions
The Brahmaputra Carnival is a hub of activities, offering unique experiences that highlight Assam’s rich culture and natural beauty.
-
Cultural Performances:
Watch traditional Assamese dance forms like Bihu and Sattriya, along with live folk music performances. The cultural programs are a reflection of Assam’s artistic heritage and are a must-see for visitors.
-
Adventure Activities:
Thrill-seekers can indulge in exciting options like:
-
River rafting and kayaking on the Brahmaputra.
-
Jet skiing and speedboat rides for adrenaline junkies.
-
ATV rides and bungee jumping for those who love land-based adventures.
-
Glamping and Nature Experiences:
If you love the outdoors but want a luxurious experience, glamping (glamorous camping) is perfect for you. Stay in beautifully designed tents with all modern amenities while enjoying the serene riverside atmosphere.
-
Sunset Cruises:
Special cruises are arranged at sunset, providing breathtaking views of the Brahmaputra River as the sky turns golden. These cruises are ideal for couples or families seeking peaceful moments amidst nature.
-
Handloom and Handicrafts:
Assam is famous for its silk sarees and bamboo crafts. The carnival features stalls where artisans showcase traditional handloom and handicraft items. This is a great opportunity to shop for unique souvenirs.
-
Food Stalls:
Relish authentic Assamese dishes like pithas, fish curry, and bamboo shoot delicacies at the carnival’s food stalls. The local flavours are sure to leave a lasting impression on your taste buds.
Explore Guwahati
While attending the carnival, take some time to explore Guwahati’s iconic attractions nearby:
-
Kamakhya Temple: A revered pilgrimage site dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya.
-
Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary: Known for its population of the Indian one-horned rhinoceros.
-
Umananda Temple: Located on a river island, it offers a spiritual retreat amidst nature.
These landmarks are conveniently located near the carnival, making it easy for visitors to combine the event with sightseeing.
How to Reach
Getting to the Brahmaputra Carnival is hassle-free:
-
By Air: Guwahati Airport is just 22.5 km away from Lachit Ghat.
-
By Train: Guwahati Railway Station is only 2.4 km from the carnival venue.
-
By Road: Local transport options like taxis and prepaid auto-rickshaws provide smooth connectivity to the event site.
Why You Should Visit
The Brahmaputra Carnival is not just an event; it’s an experience that showcases the heart of Assam. From its rich traditions and mouth-watering cuisine to thrilling adventure sports, the carnival offers a mix of activities that cater to all age groups. Whether you’re a solo traveller, a couple, or a family, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Future Highlights
The carnival will also feature upcoming special events such as:
-
Live performances by popular local and national artists.
-
Workshops on Assamese crafts and cooking.
-
A grand closing ceremony in March 2025 to bid farewell to this incredible celebration.
Plan Your Visit
Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of one of Assam’s biggest celebrations. Whether you want to enjoy thrilling sports, learn about Assamese culture, or simply relax by the river, the Brahmaputra Carnival has it all. Entry is free, making it even more accessible to all.
Mark your calendar, pack your bags, and head to Guwahati for an unforgettable experience at the Brahmaputra Carnival!