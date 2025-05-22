Eid al-Adha 2025: Date, Significance, Rituals, and the Do's & Don'ts of Bakrid

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid or the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most important religious festivals observed by Muslims across the globe. It is a time of spiritual reflection, devotion, and charity, commemorating the unwavering faith of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) and his willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command. As the festival approaches in 2025, here’s everything you need to know—from the story behind it to the traditions, and the dos and don’ts to follow.
When is Eid al-Adha 2025?
Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhul-Hijjah, the final month in the Islamic lunar calendar. It also coincides with the third day of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.
According to Islamic Relief, the first 10 days of Dhul-Hijjah are expected to begin on 28th May 2025, based on moon sightings. This means:
-
Day of Arafah (9th Dhul-Hijjah): 5th June 2025
-
Eid al-Adha (10th Dhul-Hijjah): 6th June 2025
-
The festival typically lasts for three days, concluding on 9th June 2025
Why is Eid al-Adha Celebrated?
The origin of Eid al-Adha lies in the story of Prophet Ibrahim, who had a dream where Allah commanded him to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of faith. Despite Satan’s attempts to sway him, Ibrahim remained steadfast in his devotion. However, just as he was about to fulfill the command, Allah intervened and sent the Angel Jibreel (Gabriel) with a ram to sacrifice instead.
This act of obedience is honored every year through Qurbani—the ritual animal sacrifice that lies at the heart of Eid al-Adha.
Bakrid and the Qurbani Tradition
In many parts of the world, Eid al-Adha is colloquially called Bakrid, stemming from the word “bakri”, meaning goat in several South Asian languages. On this occasion, those who can afford it sacrifice a goat, sheep, cow, or camel in symbolic remembrance of Ibrahim's devotion.
The meat from the sacrifice is divided into three equal parts:
-
One for the family
-
One for relatives and friends
-
One for the underprivileged and needy
This division symbolizes the core values of charity, equality, and community.
How is Eid al-Adha Celebrated?
1. Salat al-Eid (Eid Prayer)
The day begins with a congregational prayer held shortly after sunrise. It is a moment for the community to unite and express gratitude to Allah.
2. Offering the Sacrifice
The Qurbani is performed after the prayer. It is mandatory for those who are financially capable, emphasizing the importance of giving over receiving.
3. Charity and Sharing
Besides distributing meat, people often pay Zakat (charitable donations) or offer financial support to help those in need during the festival.
4. Spending Time with Loved Ones
Eid is a time for bonding—families gather to share meals, exchange greetings, and celebrate the blessings they’ve received.
5. Spiritual Reflection
Reading the Qur’an, praying, and contemplating on the lessons of sacrifice and faith form the spiritual essence of this festival.
Do’s and Don’ts for Eid al-Adha
Do's
-
Offer the Eid prayer and begin the day with gratitude.
-
Perform Qurbani with sincerity and distribute the meat fairly.
-
Engage in charity—monetary or material.
-
Connect with family and friends, strengthening relationships.
-
Reflect on the story of Ibrahim, and deepen your spiritual understanding.
Don'ts
-
Do not neglect the poor: The essence of the festival lies in sharing—ensure that the less fortunate are not left out.
-
Don’t forget the deeper meaning: Eid al-Adha is not just about food and festivity but about submission to God’s will.
-
Avoid extravagance: Overspending on outfits or décor can take away from the festival’s purpose—moderation and humility are key.
Eid al-Adha is a beautiful confluence of devotion, sacrifice, and generosity. It teaches us timeless values—obedience to the divine, compassion for others, and unity among communities. As the world prepares to celebrate Bakrid from 6th to 9th June 2025, let us remember that true festivity lies not just in rituals, but in embodying the spirit behind them.
Also Read:
Eid al-Fitr 2025: Significance, Celebrations, Traditions, and all about the Islamic festival