Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: 31st March or 1st April, when it will be celebarted?

Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the most significant Islamic festivals, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The exact date of Eid depends on the sighting of the crescent moon, making it a subject of anticipation each year. In 2025, Muslims in India and across the world are eagerly awaiting the confirmation of whether Eid will fall on March 31 or April 1, depending on the lunar observation.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in India: March 31 or April 1?

In India, Ramadan began on March 2, 2025. As per the traditional Islamic calendar, the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month. The sighting of the moon on March 30, 2025, will determine the date of Eid in India and neighboring South Asian countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh. If the crescent moon is visible after the Maghrib prayers on March 30, Eid will be celebrated on March 31. However, if the moon remains unseen, Ramadan will complete its 30-day cycle, and Eid will be observed on April 1, 2025.

India usually follows Saudi Arabia by a day when it comes to moon sightings and Islamic festival observance, as per the traditional methodology of lunar calculations.

Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia and Middle Eastern Countries

Saudi Arabia follows a similar process for determining the Eid date. Ramadan started on March 1, 2025, in the Kingdom. Therefore, the Saudi moon-sighting committee will begin observing the crescent moon on March 29, 2025. If the new moon is sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on March 30; otherwise, it will be celebrated on March 31.

In the UAE, the public sector has already announced the holiday schedule. If Ramadan lasts for 30 days, the break will extend until April 2, giving citizens and residents more time to celebrate with their families.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 Celebrations in Other Countries

Eid-ul-Fitr is a global festival celebrated across cultures and regions. Countries like the United States, the UK, France, and Germany will also determine the festival date based on moon sighting reports from local and regional committees. These nations will conduct moon observations on March 29, 2025, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s timeline.

If the crescent moon appears on March 29, Eid will be observed on March 30 in the Middle East and Western countries. If not, the holy month will conclude after 30 days, and Eid will be celebrated on March 31.

Eid-ul-Fitr: A Time for Celebration and Reflection

Eid-ul-Fitr is a day of joy, gratitude, and togetherness. The festival is marked by communal prayers, elaborate feasts, and the tradition of giving ‘Zakat al-Fitr’—a charitable donation to help those in need. Families come together to prepare special dishes, with South Asian countries indulging in the sweet delicacy of ‘Seviyan’ and Middle Eastern regions relishing ‘Maamoul’ pastries.

Many governments worldwide have declared special Eid holidays, allowing people to spend quality time with their loved ones. In Saudi Arabia, a four-day break has been announced from March 30 to April 2, while the UAE has confirmed a three-day holiday from Shawwal 1 to 3. Similarly, Kuwait has introduced flexible holiday plans, offering an extended break if Eid falls on March 31.

As the crescent moon determines the festival’s date, the world awaits with excitement and devotion. Regardless of the day it falls, Eid-ul-Fitr symbolizes faith, generosity, and communal harmony. Eid Mubarak!

FAQ

1. What are the expected dates for Eid in 2025?

The Saudi Supreme Court and Moon Sighting Committees in the Middle East and West will look for the crescent moon of Shawwal after the maghrib prayers on March 29, 2025.

2. How long is Ramadan 2025?

As the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, the Holy month of Ramadan rotates by approximately ten days yearly. This year, Ramadan is expected to begin on Friday, Feb. 28, or Saturday, March 1, 2025, and end on Sun, 30 Mar 2025, or Mon, 31 Mar 2025, depending on the sighting of the moon.

3. How long is Eid-ul-Fitr 2025?

How many days is Eid al Fitr 2025? Eid ul-Fitr lasts for one day and is expected to take place on Sunday 30th March 2025 or Monday 31st March 2025, following the sighting of the moon. In the Islamic calendar, Eid al-Fitr takes place on the first day of Shawwal.