Guwahati Kite Festival 2025 Date and Time, Ticket Price, and More

The 14th Jeevan Kite River Festival will take place in Guwahati from January 5th to 12th, 2025. Organized by the Jeevan Initiative, a registered volunteer association, this event celebrates the vibrant spirit of the city and its riverside culture. The festival is part of a year-long campaign, culminating in the Silanoi event, bringing thousands of visitors and participants together.
Event Details
-
Festival Dates: 5th – 12th January 2025
-
Ticket Price: ₹50 per person
-
Location: MG Road Riverbank, Guwahati
-
Organized By: Jeevan Initiative
-
About The Festival: The festival will feature exciting kite flying competitions, cultural performances, and various events. It is a fantastic opportunity for the local community and visitors to celebrate together along the beautiful Brahmaputra River.
Ticket Information
The entry fee for the Guwahati Kite Festival 2025 is ₹50 per person, which provides access to the general event areas. Tickets can be purchased either at the venue or online, with updates available on the event's official website or social media pages. Some special activities, such as the Brahmaputra Talent Hunt, Art Championship, or other competitions, may require additional registration fees. Children below a certain age might get free entry, but it’s best to check the official updates for age-related discounts. Certain activities, including the open mic and vlog competition, allow on-the-spot registration, which could be free or involve a separate fee. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, it’s advised to check at the event.
Event Highlights
-
Brahmaputra Talent Hunt: A chance for local talents to showcase their skills in music, dance, and more.
-
Brahmaputra Art Championship: An open competition for artists to exhibit their creativity.
-
Open Mic Sessions: A platform for people to express themselves through poetry, music, or comedy.
-
Vlog Competition: Participate in the vlog competition on the spot.
-
Riverbank Unplugged: A series of unplugged music performances along the riverbank.
-
Brahmaputra Roundtable: Discussions and talks on various cultural and environmental topics.
There will also be a Warmth for the Homeless initiative, where visitors can donate and help those in need during the winter months. Additionally, a Book Exchange Counter will encourage visitors to recycle books and donate used ones.
Venue
The festival will take place at MG Road Riverbank, Guwahati, offering a beautiful riverside setting perfect for kite flying, cultural performances, and community gatherings.
Conclusion
The 14th Jeevan Kite River Festival promises to be a fun-filled and culturally rich experience. With kite flying, music, art, and a chance to connect with the vibrant local community, it’s an event you won’t want to miss. Whether you’re flying a kite or enjoying the various cultural showcases, the festival is sure to offer memories to cherish.
For up-to-date information on ticket prices and event schedules, keep an eye on the official festival website or contact the organizers.