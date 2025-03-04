Holi 2025 Special: 10 Must-Try Savory Dishes to Make Your Festive Feast Unforgettable!

Holi, the Festival of Colours, is not just about vibrant hues and playful celebrations—it is also a time for indulging in delicious food that enhances the festive spirit. While sweets like Gujiya and Malpua take center stage, savoury dishes bring the perfect balance of spice, crunch, and flavour to the celebrations. As families and friends gather to celebrate Holi on March 14, 2025, an array of mouthwatering snacks and traditional delicacies make the occasion even more delightful. Here are 10 must-try savoury dishes that will elevate your Holi feast!

Advertisment

1. Dahi Bhalla Chaat

A cooling and flavourful dish, Dahi Bhalla Chaat consists of soft, spongy lentil dumplings soaked in creamy yogurt. The addition of tangy tamarind chutney, spicy mint chutney, sev, and pomegranate seeds enhances its taste, making it a refreshing Holi delicacy.

2. Kachori with Aloo Sabzi

A festive breakfast or snack, Kachori with Aloo Sabzi features crisp, flaky kachoris stuffed with spiced lentils or peas, paired with a tangy and aromatic potato curry. Served hot with green chutney, this dish delivers a delightful explosion of flavours.

3. Chana Masala with Puri

This classic North Indian dish is a crowd-favourite at Holi celebrations. The combination of rich, spiced chickpeas served with puffed puris offers a hearty and indulgent meal, perfect for festive gatherings.

4. Spicy Masala Samosa

A must-have for Holi, Spicy Masala Samosa is a crispy, golden snack filled with a spicy potato and pea stuffing. Served with tamarind or mint chutney, these deep-fried treats are an irresistible festive delight.

5. Moong Dal Pakoras & Bhajiyas

No Holi is complete without crispy, deep-fried snacks! Moong Dal Pakoras and an assortment of bhajiyas, including onion, spinach, and chili fritters, make for the perfect tea-time snack when served with tangy chutneys.

6. Aloo Tikki Chaat

This lip-smacking chaat features golden-fried potato patties topped with spicy chutneys, curd, sev, and pomegranate seeds. Aloo Tikki Chaat is an essential street-food-inspired dish that adds a burst of flavour to Holi celebrations.

7. Kanji Vada

A unique and probiotic-rich Holi delicacy, Kanji Vada consists of lentil-based fried vadas soaked in a tangy, fermented mustard-infused drink. This light yet flavourful dish is best enjoyed chilled.

8. Masala Paneer Tikka

For a protein-packed snack, Masala Paneer Tikka is an excellent choice. Marinated paneer cubes grilled to perfection with smoky flavors of spices and herbs make for a great addition to your Holi feast. Serve with mint chutney for an extra zing.

9. Matar Chaat

This tangy and spicy chaat, made with green peas mixed with chutneys and aromatic spices, is a light yet flavourful treat. Matar Chaat is a great way to enjoy a healthy yet delicious Holi snack.

10. Namak Para & Mathri

Crunchy and deep-fried, Namak Para and Ajwain Mathri are perfect for munching throughout the day. These savoury delights pair well with tea and add a crispy element to the festive platter.

Celebrate Holi with Flavour

Holi is not just about colours but also about relishing traditional delicacies that make the festival even more special. These 10 savoury dishes add the perfect touch to your celebrations, ensuring a festive feast filled with flavour, joy, and cherished moments. Wishing you a colourful and delicious Holi 2025!

FAQ

1. Which day is Holi in 2025?

- This will take place on March 13, 2025 (Thursday). The second day, known as Rangwali Holi, Dhulandi, or Phagwah, is when people play with colours and celebrate together. This will be on March 14, 2025 (Friday), the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra.

2.How many years old is Holi?

- It is mentioned in the Puranas, Dasakumara Charita by Daṇḍin, and by the poet Kālidāsa during the 4th century reign of Chandragupta II. The celebration of Holi is also mentioned in the 7th-century Sanskrit drama Ratnavali.

3.Is Holi safe for kids?

- Keep a close eye on your baby or toddler at all times during Holi celebrations to ensure their safety and intervene if necessary. Avoid leaving them unattended, especially in crowded or chaotic environments where accidents can occur.