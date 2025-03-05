Ramadan 2025: Best Suhoor Foods for Lasting Fullness, Hydration & Energy During Fasting!

Ramadan is a holy month of fasting, prayer, and self-reflection observed by millions worldwide. With fasting from dawn to sunset, ensuring a balanced Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) is essential for maintaining energy, hydration, and overall well-being throughout the day. The right food choices can help prevent dehydration, sustain energy levels, and minimize hunger pangs. Here’s a guide to the best foods for Suhoor to help you stay full, hydrated, and energized.

Hydrating Foods and Drinks

Dehydration is a common concern during fasting, especially in warm climates. To stay hydrated, include the following in your Suhoor:

Water : Aim to drink at least two glasses before fasting begins. Adding a pinch of pink salt and lemon can help replenish electrolytes.

: Aim to drink at least two glasses before fasting begins. Adding a pinch of pink salt and lemon can help replenish electrolytes. Coconut Water : A natural source of electrolytes that supports hydration.

: A natural source of electrolytes that supports hydration. Hydrating Fruits : Watermelon, oranges, cucumbers, and berries offer fluids along with essential vitamins.

: Watermelon, oranges, cucumbers, and berries offer fluids along with essential vitamins. Yogurt: Provides hydration, probiotics, and gut health benefits. Mix it with fruits or nuts for added nutrition.

Avoid: Caffeinated beverages like coffee and tea, as they can contribute to dehydration.

Protein-Rich Foods for Sustained Energy

Protein plays a important role in muscle repair and helps you feel fuller for longer. Some excellent protein-rich Suhoor options include:

Eggs : A versatile and nutritious protein source. Try boiled, scrambled, or in an omelet with vegetables.

: A versatile and nutritious protein source. Try boiled, scrambled, or in an omelet with vegetables. Greek Yogurt : High in protein and probiotics, aiding digestion and satiety.

: High in protein and probiotics, aiding digestion and satiety. Chickpeas and Lentils : Great plant-based protein sources. Enjoy boiled chickpeas or lentil porridge.

: Great plant-based protein sources. Enjoy boiled chickpeas or lentil porridge. Cottage Cheese (Paneer): A filling, protein-packed option that provides essential amino acids.

Avoid: Processed meats and fried foods, as they may cause bloating and sluggishness.

Complex Carbohydrates for Long-Lasting Fullness

Slow-digesting carbohydrates release energy gradually, preventing energy crashes. Opt for:

Whole Grains : Choose whole wheat rotis, brown rice, quinoa, oats, or millets instead of refined grains.

: Choose whole wheat rotis, brown rice, quinoa, oats, or millets instead of refined grains. Oatmeal : A fiber-rich meal that offers slow-releasing energy. Add nuts and seeds for extra nutrition.

: A fiber-rich meal that offers slow-releasing energy. Add nuts and seeds for extra nutrition. Whole Wheat Bread or Wraps: Pair with protein sources like eggs or peanut butter for a balanced meal.

Avoid: White rice, maida-based rotis, and sugary cereals, which can cause energy spikes and crashes.

Healthy Fats for Satiety and Brain Function

Incorporating healthy fats into Suhoor improves energy levels and supports brain function. Some nutritious sources include:

Nuts and Seeds : Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds provide essential healthy fats and fiber.

: Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds provide essential healthy fats and fiber. Avocados : Packed with good fats and vital nutrients.

: Packed with good fats and vital nutrients. Olive Oil & Ghee: Use these in cooking for a stable energy source.

Avoid: Deep-fried snacks and heavy cream-based foods, as they may lead to sluggishness.

Fiber-Rich Foods for Digestion and Energy

Fiber aids digestion and prevents constipation, a common issue during fasting. Some fiber-rich choices for Suhoor include:

Sprouts and Boiled Chickpeas : High in protein and fiber, keeping you full longer.

: High in protein and fiber, keeping you full longer. Fruits with Peels : Apples, pears, and dates offer a great fiber boost.

: Apples, pears, and dates offer a great fiber boost. Vegetables: Leafy greens, cucumbers, carrots, and bell peppers provide essential vitamins.

Avoid: Refined sugar, as it can cause energy crashes and increase hunger cravings.

Tips for a Healthy Suhoor

Eat slowly to allow your body to digest food properly.

to allow your body to digest food properly. Avoid heavy, oily foods that can lead to bloating and discomfort.

that can lead to bloating and discomfort. Balance your plate with proteins, complex carbs, fiber, and healthy fats.

with proteins, complex carbs, fiber, and healthy fats. Listen to your body and choose foods that keep you energized and hydrated throughout the day.

By making mindful Suhoor choices, you can enhance your fasting experience, ensuring that you remain nourished, energetic, and well-hydrated. Wishing you a blessed and healthy Ramadan 2025!

FAQ

1. What time can you eat during Ramadan 2025?

Once the sun sets on a day of fasting, it's time to eat and socialise. One of the best ways to celebrate the auspicious month is the opportunity to join in delicious iftar (after sunset) and suhoor (before sunrise) feasts with friends.

2. What should you eat during fasting for Ramadan?

Drinking plenty of fluids, as well as consuming fluid-rich foods, such as fruit, vegetables, yogurt, soups and stews, is very important to replace fluids lost during the day and to start the next day of fasting well hydrated. Salt stimulates thirst and so it's a good idea to avoid consuming a lot of salty foods.

3. What fills you up for suhoor?

Instead, opt for nourishing snacks that provide sustained energy through the day. “Have a handful of nuts and seeds, boiled chickpeas with vegetables, or sprouts. You could also have yoghurt with nuts and seeds or fruits like citrus and berries, which are filling and rich in vitamins,” she says.

