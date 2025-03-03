Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, is a time of spiritual reflection, prayer, and fasting for Muslims worldwide. For those residing in Guwahati, India, observing Ramadan with accurate prayer and fasting times is essential. This article provides a comprehensive Ramadan calendar for Guwahati in 2025, including Sehri and Iftar timings for both Sunni (Fiqh Hanafi) and Shia (Fiqh Jafria) communities.

Advertisment

Beginning of Ramadan

The first day of Ramadan 1446 A.H. in Guwahati will commence on Saturday, March 1, 2025. This marks the start of a month-long period of fasting, prayers, and devotion for the Muslim community.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 3, 2025

On Monday, March 3, 2025, the Sehri and Iftar timings for Guwahati are as follows:

Fiqh Hanafi (Sunni): Sehri Time: 04:28 AM, Iftar Time: 05:26 PM

Sehri Time: 04:28 AM, Iftar Time: 05:26 PM Fiqh Jafria (Shia): Sehri Time: 04:18 AM, Iftar Time: 05:36 PM

These timings are based on the University of Islamic Sciences, Karachi, and are subject to minor adjustments depending on local observations.

Observing Ramadan in Guwahati

Muslims in Guwahati, like in other parts of the world, begin their fast (Sawm) at Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and break it at Iftar, which takes place at sunset. During this sacred month, believers engage in prayers, charitable acts, and increased recitation of the Holy Quran. Special nightly prayers, known as Tarawih, are held in mosques, fostering a sense of community and devotion.

Guwahati Ramadan Calendar 2025 – Sehri & Iftar Timings for 30 Days

Below is a glimpse of the Sehri and Iftar schedule for the first few days of Ramadan in Guwahati:

Ramadan Day Date Sehri (Fajr) Dhuhr Asr Iftar (Maghrib) Isha 1 Sun March 2 4:29 AM 11:35 AM 2:56 PM 5:25 PM 6:42 PM 2 Mon March 3 4:28 AM 11:35 AM 2:56 PM 5:26 PM 6:42 PM 3 Tue March 4 4:27 AM 11:35 AM 2:56 PM 5:26 PM 6:43 PM 4 Wed March 5 4:26 AM 11:35 AM 2:56 PM 5:27 PM 6:43 PM 5 Thu March 6 4:25 AM 11:34 AM 2:56 PM 5:27 PM 6:44 PM 6 Fri March 7 4:24 AM 11:34 AM 2:57 PM 5:28 PM 6:44 PM 7 Sat March 8 4:23 AM 11:34 AM 2:57 PM 5:28 PM 6:45 PM 8 Sun March 9 4:22 AM 11:34 AM 2:57 PM 5:29 PM 6:45 PM 9 Mon March 10 4:21 AM 11:33 AM 2:57 PM 5:29 PM 6:46 PM 10 Tue March 11 4:20 AM 11:33 AM 2:57 PM 5:30 PM 6:46 PM 11 Wed March 12 4:19 AM 11:33 AM 2:57 PM 5:30 PM 6:47 PM 12 Thu March 13 4:18 AM 11:33 AM 2:57 PM 5:31 PM 6:48 PM 13 Fri March 14 4:17 AM 11:32 AM 2:57 PM 5:31 PM 6:48 PM 14 Sat March 15 4:16 AM 11:32 AM 2:57 PM 5:32 PM 6:49 PM 15 Sun March 16 4:15 AM 11:32 AM 2:57 PM 5:32 PM 6:49 PM 16 Mon March 17 4:14 AM 11:32 AM 2:57 PM 5:33 PM 6:50 PM 17 Tue March 18 4:13 AM 11:31 AM 2:57 PM 5:33 PM 6:50 PM 18 Wed March 19 4:12 AM 11:31 AM 2:57 PM 5:34 PM 6:51 PM 19 Thu March 20 4:11 AM 11:31 AM 2:57 PM 5:34 PM 6:51 PM 20 Fri March 21 4:09 AM 11:30 AM 2:57 PM 5:35 PM 6:52 PM 21 Sat March 22 4:08 AM 11:30 AM 2:57 PM 5:35 PM 6:52 PM 22 Sun March 23 4:07 AM 11:30 AM 2:57 PM 5:36 PM 6:53 PM 23 Mon March 24 4:06 AM 11:29 AM 2:57 PM 5:36 PM 6:53 PM 24 Tue March 25 4:05 AM 11:29 AM 2:57 PM 5:37 PM 6:54 PM 25 Wed March 26 4:04 AM 11:29 AM 2:57 PM 5:37 PM 6:54 PM 26 Thu March 27 4:03 AM 11:29 AM 2:57 PM 5:38 PM 6:55 PM 27 Fri March 28 4:01 AM 11:28 AM 2:57 PM 5:38 PM 6:56 PM 28 Sat March 29 4:00 AM 11:28 AM 2:57 PM 5:39 PM 6:56 PM 29 Sun March 30 3:59 AM 11:28 AM 2:56 PM 5:39 PM 6:57 PM 30 Mon March 31 3:58 AM 11:27 AM 2:56 PM 5:40 PM 6:57 PM

Fiqh Jafria: Sehri Time -10 min | Iftar Time +10 min

Note: There is a 1-minute preventive adjustment in Sehri (-1 min) and Iftar (+1 min). Please verify the time with your local mosque or imam.

The Importance of Ramadan

Ramadan is more than just abstaining from food and drink; it is a time for self-purification, increased devotion, and charitable deeds. It serves as a reminder of the struggles of the less fortunate and encourages Muslims to practice gratitude and generosity. Many families in Guwahati illuminate their homes with decorative lights, and mosques witness an increase in congregational prayers.

One of the most anticipated nights during Ramadan is Laylatul Qadr (The Night of Decree), which is believed to occur in the last ten days of the month. It is considered the holiest night when prayers and supplications are highly rewarded.

Conclusion

The Guwahati Ramadan Calendar 2025 provides essential information for those observing Ramadan in the city. With accurate Sehri and Iftar timings, Muslims can ensure they follow the correct schedule for fasting. As Ramadan progresses, it remains a time for spiritual growth, community bonding, and seeking the blessings of Allah. May this holy month bring peace and prosperity to all those observing it in Guwahati and beyond.

FAQ

1.What are Ramadan dates in 2025?

In 2025, Ramadan is expected to begin on the evening of Friday 28 February 2025 and will conclude on the evening of Sunday 30 March 2025, with the exact dates contingent upon the sighting of the moon.

2. Is there two Ramadan in 2025?

How long is the 2025 Ramadan? Depending on whether the crescent moon is visible, Ramadan in India will start on Sunday, March 2, and end on either March 30 or March 31.

3. How long is it left for Ramadan 2025?

This year, Ramadan is expected to begin on the evening of Friday 28th February 2025, and end on Sunday 30th March 2025, depending on the sighting of the moon.