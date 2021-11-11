Film Screening Of ‘Escape Of The Dalai Lama From Tibet’

Soumyadeep Das

It showed the Dalai Lama’s constant efforts to avoid violence but when the Chinese reached his palace in Lhasa, he had to escape.

A film titled ‘Escape of the Dalai Lama from Tibet’ was screened today at the Guwahati Press Club in Ambari. The film was about the Dalai Lama’s escape from Tibet to India and the journey he took for the same.

Speaking at the event, Tenzin Tsundue, a poet, writer, an activist and a refugee in India, talked about China’s expansionist tactics and its invasion of Tibet earlier. He also spoke about China’s movements along Indian borders and its efforts to do the same in Arunachal and Ladakh.

Talking about his ‘Walking the Himalayas’ campaign Mr. Tsudue mentioned about his travels along the Himalayas with the objective of screening the movie in as many places and to reach as many people as possible. He said that in his travels, he understood that most of the people living in the border areas did not know about the threat from China.

Mr. Tsundue, who has been to jail 16 times for his activism, further said that the recent aggression from China along the Indo-China border highlights China’s intentions and if not countered, it will become a big threat for India. He requested that “the people and Indian media recognise India’s international border along the Himalayas as ‘Tibet border’”. He also spoke about Tibet’s relations with the Northeastern states and called for the recreation of the bond.

The film showed the initial years of the 14th Dalai Lama. It showed him growing up and taking the responsibilities of the Dalai Lama, the spiritual and political leader of Tibet, at a time when China was trying to take over Tibet. It showed the Dalai Lama’s constant efforts to avoid violence but when the Chinese reached his palace in Lhasa, he had to escape. The movie also showed the atrocities of the Chinese, under Mao Zedong, on the peace loving Tibetan people. The story followed his journey from Lhasa to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, where he entered India.

