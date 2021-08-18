First Batch Of Indian Athletes Depart For Tokyo Paralympics

The first batch of eight Indian athletes for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics has left for the Games on Wednesday.

The group was accorded a warm send-off at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport by officials of Sports Ministry, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

The group includes flag-bearerThangavelu Mariyappan, Tek Chand, Vinod Kumar and others.

“The entire country, including the honourable prime minister and sports minister, are cheering for us today. Every athlete who is going to take part in the Paralympics is already a winner and I wish all of them good luck,” said PCI president Deepa Malik while addressing the contingent.

Accessible vehicles were provided for the first time by Svayam India, PCI’s Accessibility partners, for the commuting of wheelchair-bound athletes.

“These accessible vehicles are customised for the needs of not only our athletes but also for all people with reduced mobility. Our players are our pride and they have every right to travel with dignity,” said Sminu Jindal, founder of Svayam India.

These accessible vehicles were used by athlete Tek Chand who travelled from Rewari, Haryana and by Malik, who reached the airport from Noida.

The next batch of 14 athletes, including the PCI president, will leave for Tokyo today evening.

The Paralympics Games will begin on August 24. India will start their campaign from August 25 with para table tennis where Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel will be in action.