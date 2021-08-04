First Direct Flight Operations Between Imphal-Shillong Flagged Off Under UDAN

Now, people can easily fly between Imphal and Shillong in just 60 mins as the first direct flight operations between the two cities was flagged off on Tuesday under the Regional Connectivity Scheme — Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN).

“The operationalization of this route fulfills the objectives of the Government of India to establish strong aerial connectivity in priority areas of NorthEast India,” said a press release by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Earlier, the completion of the entire journey between the two cities took more than a day.

To date, 361 routes and 59 airports (including 5 heliports and 2 water aerodromes) have been operationalized under the UDAN scheme, the press release stated.

The aerial connectivity between the capital cities of Manipur and Meghalaya has been a long-awaited demand of the people of the region, it further said.

Shillong is the second city to be connected with Imphal under the UDAN scheme.

Four Indigo airlines flights will be operational in a week that will travel to and fro between the two cities. Currently, 66 UDAN routes are operational by Indigo airlines.

The scheme is envisaged to establish strong aerial connectivity in all States and UT of the country which hitherto was not connected, laying the foundation of a new regional segment in India’s aviation market.

