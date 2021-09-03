Guwahati: Floating Restaurant Capsizes In Brahmaputra

A floating restaurant on the banks of river Brahmaputra in Guwahati has capsized following an increase in the water level over the past few days.

South Coast Restaurant is located in fancy bazaar and is quite popular among locals but the cruise has been closed for the last two years.

According to the Inland Water Transport Department, there may be a breach in the hull of the boat that resulted in it being capsizing.

The river cruise restaurant was run by one Sunit Beria under lease from the Inland Water Transport Department.

Investigation into the incident is on.