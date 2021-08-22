“Focus Is On Speedy Growth Of Assam”: CM Sarma During DC’s Conference

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a conference with DCs of all 34 districts, spoke about preparing a roadmap for the state’s all-round growth.

He attended the first two-day meet in Karbi Anglong district today.

“In these two days in Diphu, we shall discuss how to achieve speedy growth of the State. Several Ministers, MLAs and key senior officials are here with me,” he wrote on Twitter.

Related News

Assam Logs 336 New COVID Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.94 %

Assam: Cough Syrup Worth Rs 2 Crore Seized In Karimganj

‘Durga Fighter’ – An-All Women Force…

AJP Files Complaint Against CM Sarma, Sarbananda Sonowal And…

He said that various issues regarding implementation of projects and preparing the development roadmap for Assam were discussed during the meeting today.

Further, he informed that there will be conferences with DCs and SPs will be held separately as well as jointly every six months. These meetings will be held outside Guwahati, he said.

The state government will keep close contact with the district administrations, he said.

You might also like
Assam

Courier service person arrested for stealing gold

Top Stories

Pune: 12 Killed In Massive Fire At Chemical Plant

Assam

BJP, IPFT to fight Tripura panchayat polls separately

Assam

GUWAHATI | Chain snatcher targets Solo woman

Assam

EVMs dysfunctional in various polling booths

Assam

SI Exam: Crime Branch Recovers Candidates list from Apollo Hospital