“Focus Is On Speedy Growth Of Assam”: CM Sarma During DC’s Conference

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a conference with DCs of all 34 districts, spoke about preparing a roadmap for the state’s all-round growth.

He attended the first two-day meet in Karbi Anglong district today.

“In these two days in Diphu, we shall discuss how to achieve speedy growth of the State. Several Ministers, MLAs and key senior officials are here with me,” he wrote on Twitter.

He said that various issues regarding implementation of projects and preparing the development roadmap for Assam were discussed during the meeting today.

Further, he informed that there will be conferences with DCs and SPs will be held separately as well as jointly every six months. These meetings will be held outside Guwahati, he said.

The state government will keep close contact with the district administrations, he said.