Former Assam CMs To Not Receive Security Cover Anymore: CM Sarma

The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced that former chief ministers of Assam will no longer be able to avail benefits like security cover or government houses.

The CM, while addressing the media said that former chief ministers will not be provided with security cover unless there was a real threat to them. He also said that the threats will be reviewed and based on it a decision will be taken on providing security cover to former CMs.

He added that the former CMs will not be able to avail the benefits just because the person had held the office.

CM Sarma further clarified that rule will come into force from the next term meaning former CMs Prafulla Kumar Mahanta and Sarbananda Sonowal will be able to continue with their current arrangements.

The Assam CM also mentioned that he will be reducing the number of vehicles and personnel in his convoy while moving around in the city.

Notably, the CM’s convoy has 22 vehicles which are expected to be reduced to only seven to eight vehicles come Monday.

