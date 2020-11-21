Former CM Tarun Gogoi’s Health Deteriorated

By Pratidin Bureau
Former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi’s health deteriorated. He was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to ICU on November 1 for the second time after he recovered from COVID-19.

He was under the supervision of 9 doctors in his residence and admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated.

He is currently under mechanical ventilation at GMCH. Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rushed to the hospital immediately to take stock of the health of the former chief minister.

Taking stock of the health of Gogoi, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he is currently under invasive ventilation and the next 48 to 72 hours is critical. “He is now in unconscious level and is heading towards multi-organ failure for which the dose of medicines have been increased,” the minister said.

He was discharged on October 25 after 60 days of hospitalization post-COVID-19 recovery.

