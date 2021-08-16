Former Congress MP Sushmita Dev Joins TMC

After submitting her resignation from Congress on Sunday, former party MP Sushmita Dev joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal.

She was inducted into the party on Monday afternoon in the presence of TMC leaders and MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien.

Dev held a meeting with Banerjee at his office located in Camac Street in Kolkata followed by her visit to the state secretariat, Nabana.

The former president of Mahila Congress wrote a letter to party interim President Sonia Gandhi about her resignation from the primary membership of the party.

After resigning from the party, Dev identified herself as “Former Member, Indian National Congress” in her Twitter bio.