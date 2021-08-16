NationalTop Stories

Former Congress MP Sushmita Dev Joins TMC

By Pratidin Bureau

After submitting her resignation from Congress on Sunday, former party MP Sushmita Dev joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal.

She was inducted into the party on Monday afternoon in the presence of TMC leaders and MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien.

Dev held a meeting with Banerjee at his office located in Camac Street in Kolkata followed by her visit to the state secretariat, Nabana.

Related News

Taliban’s Takeover Of Afghanistan Is Breaking Chains…

5 Killed At Kabul Airport So Far

Amid Curfew, CRPF Vehicle Attacked In Shillong

Sushmita Dev’s Resignation Won’t Be a Problem for…

The former president of Mahila Congress wrote a letter to party interim President Sonia Gandhi about her resignation from the primary membership of the party.

After resigning from the party, Dev identified herself as “Former Member, Indian National Congress” in her Twitter bio.

Also Read: Sushmita Dev’s Resignation Won’t Be a Problem for Party: Bhupen Bora

You might also like
Assam

Arunachal: Huge amount of cash recovered from CM’s convoy

National

Assam Plans To Host Filmfare Awards

National

Two years after being lynched, chargesheet filed against Pehlu Khan

National

Google Doodle Celebrates Beginning Of LS Elections

Assam

Child’s death leads to chaos in Nalbari Hospital

Top Stories

Assam: 14 More Succumb To Covid-19