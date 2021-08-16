Sushmita Dev’s Resignation Won’t Be a Problem for Party: Bhupen Bora

Reacting on Congress leader Sushmita Dev’s resignation, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Bora said that her resignation will definitely harm the party but it will not be a problem.

Bhupen Bora further stated that they had a doubt over Barak and therefore, they have given the responsibility to Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha.

“Many leaders have left the party and it will affect the party to some extent but the party will return to power again,” he stated.

Bora further said that Sushmita Dev has resigned from the party out of frustration. She was frustrated for the past few days and left the party out of her frustration, he added.

The APCC President also said that her replacement will be fulfilled within 15 days.

Talking about the by-polls, Bora said, “The results of the five constituencies can’t change the government. We will have to be strong enough to compete in the 126 constituencies for which we will try to strengthen the party.”

