Former Dhubri ADC Saibar Rahman Arrested for Acquiring Illegal Assets

Former ADC of Dhubri Saibar Rahman has been arrested on Tuesday by Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on charges of acquiring a disproportionate asset of over Rs. 100 crore.

The CM vigilance cell started a probe after receiving of a complaint alleging Rahman of having disproportionate assets by illegal and corrupt means earlier.

For the purpose of calculating income, assets and expenditure and to work out the amounts of disproportionate assets and the flow of acquisition of properties in possession of Rahman, the check period was taken from 23-6-2002 to 30-4-2021, stated a press statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell.

The statement further read, “During this period, information was collected about his acquisition of immovable properties and found 89 numbers of landed properties registered in either his or one of his two wife’s names of which the market value will be more than 100 crores. It was also found that the former ADC of Dhubri Rahman was in possession of assets (moveable and immoveable) to the tune of Rs. 6, 38,12,188 which has been calculated upto 95% disproportionate assets against his known sources of Income.”

He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act 2018.

Saibar Rahman’s Property

The vigilance cell added, “He being a public servant is in possession of disproportionate assets which is a criminal misconduct for owning assets that are out of sync with his legal sources of income, accruing wealth while occupying a public office and is in possession of disproportionate assets and he was also unable to satisfactorily account for how he could amass the pecuniary resources / assets or properties disproportionate to his known sources of income. The investigation of the case is on.”

