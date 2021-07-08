NationalTop Stories

Former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh Dies Of Post-COVID Complications

By Pratidin Bureau

Former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and Congress leader, Virbhadra Singh, has passed away on Thursday following post-COVID complications. He was 87.

Singh was admitted to a private hospital on April 30 and was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Doctors said his health deteriorated two days back and at around 4am today morning, he passed away.

“Embalming is underway and after that mortal remains will be handed over to the family. He recovered from COVID but had post-COVID issues like pneumonia. He had diabetes and other health issues. After having breathing issues, he was shifted to ventilator 2 days back,” Dr Janak told ANI.

Meanwhile, Singh’s daughter Aparajita Singh arrived at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital where was admitted.

Congress leader Vikram Sen mourned the demise of Virbhadra Singh. “He had worked for the people. A void has been created in Congress party,” Sen said.

Singh, who is a nine-time MLA and five-time member of Parliament, served as Himachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister for six terms.

