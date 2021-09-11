Former Minister Abdul Muhib Majumdar Admitted To GMCH

Abdul Muhib Majumdar, the architect and former minister and creator of the much talked IMDT Act, a well-known lawyer in the country, has been undergoing treatment at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) since Thursday night after he fell seriously ill.

The family members admitted him to the hospital around 2 pm on Thursday as the eminent lawyer was suffering from high blood pressure and his heart disease suddenly increased to a great extent.

Immediately receiving the news, chief minister, health minister and other ministers also arranged for a group of doctors to monitor his health over phone as well as to oversee adequate emergency treatment.

It may be recalled that it was in 1997 that he was operated on in the hospital and installed a paysmaker. Arrangements have also been made to rehabilitate the 89-year-old former minister.

Muhib Majumdar, who is under the supervision of the emergency surgery wing of the medical college, was reported to be somewhat stable on Saturday but is yet to become completely crisis free.

