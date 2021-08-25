NationalTop Stories

Former Meghalaya MLA Sentenced To 25 Years In Jail For Raping Minor

By Pratidin Bureau

A former Meghalaya MLA, Julius Dorphang, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping a minor girl during his tenure in 2007.

A special judge for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act cases in Ri-Bhoi district sentenced Dorphang for the heinous crime.

Meanwhile, his counsel said they would challenge the judgment in Meghalaya High Court.

Before being elected to the Assembly, Dorphang was the founder-chairman of Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC). He surrendered in 2007.

Dorphang went into hiding after two cases were registered against him for the crime.

In January 2017, Dorphang was arrested from Guwahati’s Hatigaon area.

Last year, Dorphang was granted bail on medical grounds by the Meghalaya High Court.

