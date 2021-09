Former MLA from Naoboicha Mamun Imdadul Haque Chawdhury quits All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Friday.

Chawdhury quitted the party by expressing anger over AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.

He was elected in Assam Legislative Assembly election in 2016 from Naoboicha constituency.

