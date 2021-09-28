NationalTop Stories

Former Rajya Sabha MP From Meghalaya Dr. BB Dutta Dead

By Pratidin Bureau

Noted academician and former Rajya Sabha MP from Meghalaya, Dr Bidhu Bhusan Dutta, has passed away following a brief illness on Monday in Shillong. He was 84.

Born on July 1, 1937, Dutta has authored several books. He served as a Professor at St. Anthony’s College in Shillong before joining the Congress and becoming the general secretary of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee.

He also became the general secretary of the North East India Congress Coordination Committee.

Related News

Mandal Gulzar Hussain Arrested For Bribery In Guwahati

Sarbananda Sonowal Tenders Resignation as Majuli MLA

VC Naidu To Address Special Arunachal Assembly Session On…

Responsible Citizen Helps Sonitpur Police Trap Fake Gold…

He had closely worked with former Assam Chief Minister Hiteshwar Saikia and other prominent politicians of the Northeast including Williamson A. Sangma, SC Jamir, Hokishe Sema, Purno A. Sangma, PR Kyndiah and others.

Dutta has distinguished himself as an academician, scholar, teacher, politician and a veteran social activist.

He was nominated as a Rajya Sabha member in 1993 and served till 1999.

Notably, his wife had passed away a few years ago.

He is survived by his daughter and son Sabyasachi Dutta.

You might also like
Top Stories

WB Congress President Somen Mitra No More

Sports

Shastri likely to remain Team India coach

Top Stories

Pakistan: 26 Held Over Attack On Hindu Temple

World

Israeli PM Netanyahu wins record fifth term

Covid 19

Rajasthan Reports 11 Cases of Kappa Variant of COVID-19

Assam

Saina Nehwal to play for NE in PBL