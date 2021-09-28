Former Rajya Sabha MP From Meghalaya Dr. BB Dutta Dead

Noted academician and former Rajya Sabha MP from Meghalaya, Dr Bidhu Bhusan Dutta, has passed away following a brief illness on Monday in Shillong. He was 84.

Born on July 1, 1937, Dutta has authored several books. He served as a Professor at St. Anthony’s College in Shillong before joining the Congress and becoming the general secretary of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee.

He also became the general secretary of the North East India Congress Coordination Committee.

He had closely worked with former Assam Chief Minister Hiteshwar Saikia and other prominent politicians of the Northeast including Williamson A. Sangma, SC Jamir, Hokishe Sema, Purno A. Sangma, PR Kyndiah and others.

Dutta has distinguished himself as an academician, scholar, teacher, politician and a veteran social activist.

He was nominated as a Rajya Sabha member in 1993 and served till 1999.

Notably, his wife had passed away a few years ago.

He is survived by his daughter and son Sabyasachi Dutta.