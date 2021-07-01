Forum Set Up To Deal With Grievances On Assam HS Results: Ranoj Pegu

Hours after the announcement of the evaluation formula for Classes 10 and 12 board examinations by the Assam Government, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday said a forum has been constituted to solve disputes on Class 12 examinations.

The forum will aid the redressal of any grievance or dispute of the students after the declaration of the Higher Secondary Examination results.

The Education Minister tweeted: “The Government of Assam forms a Grievance redressal forum to provide for proper redressal of any grievance or dispute of the students after [the] declaration of Higher Secondary Examination results.”

Two high-level committees constituted for the evaluation process have released the formulas for classes 10 and 12. The results will be announced by July 31 this year.

State Education Board of Assam (SEBA) said Class 10 results will be calculated with a 40:40:20 formulas where 40 per cent marks will come from Class 9 annual exam and the other 40 per cent marks will be from Class 10 exams. The remaining 20 per cent marks will be awarded to students by schools. Schools will have to keep in view their results of the past three years while awarding the 20 per cent marks. The variation should be within 10 per cent, it said.

While, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has devised two separate formulas for Class 12.

However, the education minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu also said that for students who want to improve their scores, an optional special examination will be tentatively held by September 15, once the Covid-19 situation improves.

Otherwise, the optional exam will be held later this year or next year.

