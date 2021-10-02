Four NLFT (PD) Cadres Surrender Before Tripura Police

Four cadres belonging to the National Liberation Front of Tripura of the Parimal Debbarma faction (NLFT PD) have surrendered before the Tripura police.

The cadres who have surrendered along with one 22- pistol, one revolver, one Chinese grenade, three extortion notes, 800 Bangladeshi Taka, and four live ammunition are Doberam Reang, 47, Sailendra Reang, 22, Samprai Debbarma, 46, and Subhalal Tripura, 22.

As per reports, the cadres fled the Jupui NLFT (PD) camp of the outfit under the Bagaichari police station in the Rangamati district of Bangladesh and surrendered to the Special Branch of police on Friday.

Reports mentioned that the cadres had joined NLFT (PD) in 2019 in Bangladesh NLFT Camp.