Free COVID Treatment Only For Patients Below Poverty Line: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the state government will provide free of cost COVID treatment only to the patients who fall under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.

“Only COVID-19 patients who fall under the BPL category will be provided free of cost treatment by Assam Government,” said the Chief Minister.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma also informed that the night curfew timing in the state will be changed with effect from January 8.

“Night curfew timings changed to 10 pm to 6 am, starting from 6 am on Janurary 8. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter hotels, restaurants, government offices, shopping malls, multiplexes,” he stated.

He further added that the restaurants will be allowed to operate at 100 per cent seating capacity with fully vaccinated persons and no standing customer will be allowed.

The chief minister also ordered the closure of all schools up to class 5 in all the districts till January 8.

“All schools up to Class VIII in Kamrup-Metropolitan district and up to Class V in all other districts will remain closed from January 8. No physical classes are allowed till January 30,” said Sarma.

Further giving information on the number of hospital beds, Sarma said that Assam is in a good condition and have over 8,700 beds including 2,633 oxygen beds, and 1,000 ICU beds for COVID patients.

“By the time COVID reaches a peak, we will have 25,000 hospital beds,” he added.

Meanwhile, Assam reported 844 new cases, two deaths, and 132 recoveries on Thursday. The active caseload in the state stands at 2,689 and the positivity rate is at 2.37 per cent.

(With Inputs from ANI)