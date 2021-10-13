Gauhati High Court Grants Bail To 14 Arrested For Pro-Taliban Posts On SNS

The Gauhati High Court and sessions courts in Assam have granted bail to 14 out of the 16 people arrested in August for “pro-Taliban” posts on social media.

The accused had allegedly shared posts on social media supporting the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan in August.

According to reports, the accused were booked by the Assam police under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The 14 accused were granted bail during the past fortnight.

Assam police constable named Saidul Haque was also one of the 16 arrested. Haque was the first to have been granted bail by the Gauhati High Court.

Meanwhile, the Dhubri sessions court has rejected the bail applications of two accused – Khandakar Nur Alom and Saiyad Ahmed.