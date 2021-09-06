Gauhati University Degree 4th Sem Exam to be Held from September 20

Gauhati University

The Gauhati University will conduct its 4th semester examination for TDC/B.A/B.SC/B.Com and B.Voc tentatively from September 20 through online mode.

“This is for information of all concerned that the TDC BA, BSc, BCom and BVoc 4th semester Examination 2021 will be held from 20th September, 2021,” the university said in an official statement.

The statement also said that the exam will be conducted for Regular & Arrear batches including IDOL.

The exams were earlier canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

