Gaurav Gogoi Stresses On Extending Vistadome Train Service To Barak Valley

By Pratidin Bureau
Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday wrote to Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to extend the Vistadome tourist special train services to Silchar in Barak Valley of the state.

He said that the objectives of ensuring connectivity as well as making economic gains through it will not be achieved if the route is not extended till Silchar.

On August 28, the special train services between Guwahati and New Haflong railway stations were flagged off. It will initially run twice a week.

 “The project’s focus is rightly placed on ensuring connectivity and reaping the economic benefits of tourism in Assam. But, it is highly doubtful whether the short distance covered by the proposed train will be able to do either of these,” Gogoi said.

“Barak Valley provides for a picturesque landscape, adorned with rich flora and fauna. Sharing its border with Bangladesh, it allows tourists to experience the unique geographical panorama along with the cultural traditions of Assam,” he added.

