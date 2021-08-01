Global Covid-19 caseload Touches 197.2 million

John Hopkins University on Sunday published the overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 197.2 million, while the fatalities have crossed 4.20 million.

Further, vaccinations have soared to over 4.04 billion.

In its latest update, the current global caseload, the death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 197,276,917, 4,207,236, and 4,042,614,173, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 34,943,203 and 613,006, respectively.

In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 31,572,344 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,880,273), France (6,166,592), Russia (6,161,985), the UK (5,857,558), Turkey (5,704,713), Argentina (4,919,408), Colombia (4,776,291), Spain (4,447,044), Italy (4,343,519), Iran (3,851,162), Germany (3,774,918) and Indonesia (3,372,374), the CSSE figures showed. In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 555,460 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (423,217), Mexico (239,997), Peru (196,214), Russia (155,180), the UK (129,877), Italy (128,047), Colombia (120,432), France (112,011) and Argentina (105,586).