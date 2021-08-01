Covid 19Top StoriesWorld

Global Covid-19 caseload Touches 197.2 million

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

John Hopkins University on Sunday published the overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 197.2 million, while the fatalities have crossed 4.20 million.

Further, vaccinations have soared to over 4.04 billion.

In its latest update, the current global caseload, the death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 197,276,917, 4,207,236, and 4,042,614,173, respectively.

Related News

200 Taliban Militants Killed In US Airstrike

Assam Reports 784 New COVID Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.86 %

15 Bangladeshi Nationals Nabbed Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

India Men’s Hockey Team Demolishes Great Britain 3-1,…

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 34,943,203 and 613,006, respectively.

In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 31,572,344 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,880,273), France (6,166,592), Russia (6,161,985), the UK (5,857,558), Turkey (5,704,713), Argentina (4,919,408), Colombia (4,776,291), Spain (4,447,044), Italy (4,343,519), Iran (3,851,162), Germany (3,774,918) and Indonesia (3,372,374), the CSSE figures showed. In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 555,460 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (423,217), Mexico (239,997), Peru (196,214), Russia (155,180), the UK (129,877), Italy (128,047), Colombia (120,432), France (112,011) and Argentina (105,586).

Also Read: Pegasus Scandal Probe: SC To Hear Petitions On Thursday

You might also like
Assam

KMSS leader Bitu Sonowal Granted Bail

National

Over 26.53 Cr Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India

Assam

Upamanyu campaigns with his electoral symbol

Uncategorized

Private: Amit Shah tests COVID-19 negative

Assam

Hog deer killed in Kaziranga road accident

Assam

Death Toll of Japanese Encephalitis Rises to 101