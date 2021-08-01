NationalTop Stories

Pegasus Scandal Probe: SC To Hear Petitions On Thursday

By Pratidin Bureau

Supreme Court on Thursday will hear a series of petitions demanding a special investigation into the Pegasus phone spying scandal.

There have been several allegations that opposition politicians, journalists, and others were prey to the Israeli spyware.

As per reports, the petitions will be heard by a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justice Surya Kant.

The petitioners include veteran journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar seeking the top court to direct the Centre “to disclose whether it has obtained a licence for the spyware or used it – directly or indirectly – to conduct surveillance of any kind,” NDTV reported.

According to an investigation the petition claimed that at least 142 persons in India were targets of the surveillance, which is only sold to governments.

