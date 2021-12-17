GMC Conducts Drive Against Establishments Operating Without Trade Licenses

During the drive, a total of Rs. 11,000/- was collected as a penalty, informed Senior Medical Officer Dr. Kumar Partha Pratim on behalf of the Commissioner of GMC.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation‘s (GMC) Health and Enforcement branches on Friday conducted a drive in Athgaon and Kumarpara areas of the city against businesses running without trade licenses.

A total of nine business establishments, including three fast food stalls, four Hardware Shops, a Sweet Shop, and a Unisex Salon were inspected during the drive today.

Three of the establishments were found to be operating without a valid trade license.



He further informed that the fines were enforced under the terms of the GMC Act for violations of specific rules and regulations. Moreover, during the same drive, one shop that was functioning on an expanding walkway and obstructing public transportation was evicted, he added.

