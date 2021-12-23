Guwahati NewsTop Stories

GMC Instructs Business Establishments to Keep Dustbins

By Pratidin Bureau
The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has issued new guidelines for business establishments. The municipal corporation instructed all the business establishments, shops, restaurants to keep a dustbin in their respective shops.

The corporation comes with the development in order to keep the city clean. The municipality staff will pick the garbage from the dustbins in a particular time and that they should not throw garbage in the roadside or else they will have to pay a penalty of Rs. 100.

The GMC officials said that if any traders violate the rules, case will be registered against them.

